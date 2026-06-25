‘The Vampire Diaries’ Reunion: Nina Dobrev and Paul Wesley to Star in New Book Adaptation in the Works at Hulu

There will be a “Vampire Diaries” reunion as stars Nina Dobrev and Paul Wesley star in a new book adaptation in the works at Hulu.

Dobrev and Wesley are attached to star in “You Deserve to Know,” a TV adaptation of Aggie Blum Thompson’s 2025 novel, which has landed at Hulu in a competitive situation.

“You Deserve to Know” follows three suburban couples who are next door neighbors and best friends. “When one of their husbands is murdered, a shocking trail of secrets is revealed, and their friendship cracks wide open,” the official logline reads. Dobrev and Wesley play Gwen and Scott – neighbors who are put on a collision course as they look into the murder from different sides.

Brian Tanen will pen the project, which hails from Alex Cooper’s Unwell and Aaron Kaplan’s Kapital Entertainment. Cooper, Matt Kaplan and Lefevre will executive produce for Unwell while Aaron Kaplan EPs for Kapital entertainment. Jaiden Kaplan and Dylan Hammalian will serve as co-executive producers for Kapital Entertainment and Paul Kim co-executive produces for Unwell. Dobrev will also serve as an executive producer on the project. Blum Thompson will also executive produce.

Fans of “The Vampire Diaries” should be elated at the news the pair will be working together again on another project. From 2009-2017, Dobrev and Wesley starred in the CW vampire series as Elena Gilbert and Stefan Salvatore. For eight seasons the two had a will they/won’t they dynamic and were part of a love triangle also including Ian Somerhalder’s Damon Salvatore.

Recently, Dobrev appeared in “The Bricklayer,” “Reunion” and “The Get Out.” Wesley wrapped his work on the fifth and final season of “Star Trek: Strange New Worlds” where he took on the mantle of James T. Kirk and a recurring part in “The Buccaneers.”