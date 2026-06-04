‘Not Suitable for Work’ Cast Guide: Who’s Who in Mindy Kaling’s New Hulu Show?

Mindy Kaling is back with another ensemble series, this time centered on a group of 20-something professionals trying to make it in Murray Hill.
The new Hulu series, which drops new episodes on Tuesdays, centers on two groups of neighbors in an apartment building as their lives becoming increasingly intermingled.
The central five friends are played by Ella Hunt, Avantika, Jack Martin, Nicholas Duvernay and Will Angus, though there’s plenty of impressing recurring characters and guest stars throughout the series.
Check out the full cast guide, below.
Ella Hunt as AJ
Ella Hunt stars as AJ, an NYC newcomer who moves in with her best friend, Abby, as she prepares to start work at investment bank Fisher-Stassen.
Hunt is best known for playing Sue Gilbert in “Dickinson,” and has also appeared in “Anna and the Apocalypse,” “Lady Chatterley’s Lover,” “Saturday Night” and Kevin Costner’s “Horizon” films.
Avantika as Abby
Avantika stars as Abby, AJ’s best friend and roommate. Abby has been working has an assistant for a celebrity stylist, and has certainly been paying her dues.
She’s best known for playing Karen in the new “Mean Girls” musical film, and can be seen in “Pretty Lethal,” “Champion,” “Senior Year” and “Moxie.”
Jack Martin as Josh Teitelbaum
Jack Martin stars as Josh, who lives with Kel and Davis in Murray Hill across the hall from AJ and Abby. Josh’s dad owns a news company akin to CNN, and Josh flexes that connection to become a PA at the news station.
Martin can be seen in “Pizza Movie,” “La Brea,” “Senior Prank,” “The Rookie” and “All Rise.”
Nicholas Duvernay as Kel Washington
Nicholas Duvernay stars as Kel, a med student whose heart tells him to stray from his family’s wishes and become an actor. He’s had a crush on his neighbor, Abby, and has made it clear to everyone, including her.
You might recognize Duvernay from “The White Lotus” Season 3, in which he played Zion, the son of Natasha Rothwell’s Belinda. He’s also appeared in “Bel-Air,” “Reminders of Him” and “Tyler Perry’s Assisted Living.”
Will Angus as Davis Beau Bradley Barrett III
Will Angus plays Davis, Kel and Josh’s roommate and a team member of AJ’s. He’s been looking for a girlfriend to wine and dine, but has had several misadventures in the love department.
Angus stars in “Almost Friday TV,” and has appeared in “Pitch Meeting,” “Prom Dates” and “The Real Bros of Simi Valley: The Movie.”
Jay Ellis as Bill
Jay Ellis plays Bill, the managing director of Fisher-Stassen and the boss of AJ and Davis.
Ellis is best known for starring in “Insecure” as Lawrence. Ellis can be seen in another of Kaling’s series, “Running Point,” and has recently appeared in “All Her Fault,” “Top Gun: Maverick” and “History of the World: Part II.”
Constance Wu as Vanessa
Constance Wu as Vanessa, Abby’s boss who runs a tight ship.
Wu is best known for starring as Rachel Chu in “Crazy Rich Asians,” and has been featured in “Hustlers,” “Fresh off the Boat,” “The Terminal List” and “The Friend.”
Ego Nwodim as Kate
Ego Nwodim plays Kate, a former flame of Kel’s who hooks him up with a job while continuing to pine for him.
Nwodim is best known for starring on “SNL” from 2018-2025, though she can be seen in projects like “Poker Face,” “Players,” “It’s Florida, Man” and “Love Life.”
Victor Garber as Wes Dryden
Victor Garber stars as Wes Dryden, a famed news broadcaster who Josh gets to see up close and personal at his job.
Garber can be seen in “Legally Blonde,” “Alias,” “Argo,” “Titanic,” “Family Law,” “The Orville,” “Web Therapy” and “Deception,” among others.
Michael Benjamin Washington as Antoine
Michael Benjamin Washington plays Antoine, the crew’s landlord.
He can be seen in “American Auto,” “The Boys in the Band,” “30 Rock” and “Godfather of Harlem.”
Sydney Cole Alexander as Naya
Sydney Cole Alexander appears as Naya, Kel’s sister who pretty much stuck to the family tradition of becoming a doctor by becoming a plastic surgeon.
You might recognize her from “Severance,” “Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning” or “She’s Gotta Have It.”