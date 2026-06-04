Home > Creative Content > TV Shows

‘Not Suitable for Work’ Cast Guide: Who’s Who in Mindy Kaling’s New Hulu Show?

Ella Hunt, Avantika, Jack Martin, Nicholas Duvernay and Will Angus star as 20-somethings trying to make it in Murray Hill

Not-Suitable-for-Work
May Hong, Ella Hunt, Bhavesh Patel and Will Angus (Disney/Cara Howe)

Mindy Kaling is back with another ensemble series, this time centered on a group of 20-something professionals trying to make it in Murray Hill.

The new Hulu series, which drops new episodes on Tuesdays, centers on two groups of neighbors in an apartment building as their lives becoming increasingly intermingled.

The central five friends are played by Ella Hunt, Avantika, Jack Martin, Nicholas Duvernay and Will Angus, though there’s plenty of impressing recurring characters and guest stars throughout the series.

Check out the full cast guide, below.

Not-Suitable-for-Work
Ella Hunt in “Not Suitable for Work” (Disney/Gwen Capistran)

Ella Hunt as AJ

Ella Hunt stars as AJ, an NYC newcomer who moves in with her best friend, Abby, as she prepares to start work at investment bank Fisher-Stassen.

Hunt is best known for playing Sue Gilbert in “Dickinson,” and has also appeared in “Anna and the Apocalypse,” “Lady Chatterley’s Lover,” “Saturday Night” and Kevin Costner’s “Horizon” films.

Not-Suitable-for-Work
Avantika in “Not Suitable for Work” (Disney/Gwen Capistran)

Avantika as Abby

Avantika stars as Abby, AJ’s best friend and roommate. Abby has been working has an assistant for a celebrity stylist, and has certainly been paying her dues.

She’s best known for playing Karen in the new “Mean Girls” musical film, and can be seen in “Pretty Lethal,” “Champion,” “Senior Year” and “Moxie.”

Not-Suitable-for-Work
Jack Martin in “Not Suitable for Work” (Disney/Cara Howe)

Jack Martin as Josh Teitelbaum

Jack Martin stars as Josh, who lives with Kel and Davis in Murray Hill across the hall from AJ and Abby. Josh’s dad owns a news company akin to CNN, and Josh flexes that connection to become a PA at the news station.

Martin can be seen in “Pizza Movie,” “La Brea,” “Senior Prank,” “The Rookie” and “All Rise.”

Not-Suitable-for-Work
Nicholas Duvernay in “Not Suitable for Work” (Disney/Cara Howe)

Nicholas Duvernay as Kel Washington

Nicholas Duvernay stars as Kel, a med student whose heart tells him to stray from his family’s wishes and become an actor. He’s had a crush on his neighbor, Abby, and has made it clear to everyone, including her.

You might recognize Duvernay from “The White Lotus” Season 3, in which he played Zion, the son of Natasha Rothwell’s Belinda. He’s also appeared in “Bel-Air,” “Reminders of Him” and “Tyler Perry’s Assisted Living.”

Not-Suitable-for-Work
Will Angus in “Not Suitable for Work”(Disney/Gwen Capistran)

Will Angus as Davis Beau Bradley Barrett III

Will Angus plays Davis, Kel and Josh’s roommate and a team member of AJ’s. He’s been looking for a girlfriend to wine and dine, but has had several misadventures in the love department.

Angus stars in “Almost Friday TV,” and has appeared in “Pitch Meeting,” “Prom Dates” and “The Real Bros of Simi Valley: The Movie.”

Not-Suitable-for-Work
Jay Ellis in “Not Suitable for Work” (Disney/Gwen Capistran)

Jay Ellis as Bill

Jay Ellis plays Bill, the managing director of Fisher-Stassen and the boss of AJ and Davis.

Ellis is best known for starring in “Insecure” as Lawrence. Ellis can be seen in another of Kaling’s series, “Running Point,” and has recently appeared in “All Her Fault,” “Top Gun: Maverick” and “History of the World: Part II.”

Not-Suitable-for-Work
Constance Wu in “Not Suitable for Work” (Disney/Gwen Capistran)

Constance Wu as Vanessa

Constance Wu as Vanessa, Abby’s boss who runs a tight ship.

Wu is best known for starring as Rachel Chu in “Crazy Rich Asians,” and has been featured in “Hustlers,” “Fresh off the Boat,” “The Terminal List” and “The Friend.”

Not-Suitable-for-Work
Ego Nwodim in “Not Suitable for Work” (Disney)

Ego Nwodim as Kate

Ego Nwodim plays Kate, a former flame of Kel’s who hooks him up with a job while continuing to pine for him.

Nwodim is best known for starring on “SNL” from 2018-2025, though she can be seen in projects like “Poker Face,” “Players,” “It’s Florida, Man” and “Love Life.”

Not-Suitable-for-Work
Victor Garber in “Not Suitable for Work” (Disney/Gwen Capistran)

Victor Garber as Wes Dryden

Victor Garber stars as Wes Dryden, a famed news broadcaster who Josh gets to see up close and personal at his job.

Garber can be seen in “Legally Blonde,” “Alias,” “Argo,” “Titanic,” “Family Law,” “The Orville,” “Web Therapy” and “Deception,” among others.

Not-Suitable-for-Work
Michael Benjamin Washington in “Not Suitable for Work” (Disney/Gwen Capistran)

Michael Benjamin Washington as Antoine

Michael Benjamin Washington plays Antoine, the crew’s landlord.

He can be seen in “American Auto,” “The Boys in the Band,” “30 Rock” and “Godfather of Harlem.”

Not-Suitable-for-Work
Sydney Cole Alexander in “Not Suitable for Work” (Disney/Gwen Capistran)

Sydney Cole Alexander as Naya

Sydney Cole Alexander appears as Naya, Kel’s sister who pretty much stuck to the family tradition of becoming a doctor by becoming a plastic surgeon.

You might recognize her from “Severance,” “Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning” or “She’s Gotta Have It.”

not-suitable-for-work-ella-hunt-will-angus-hulu
Read Next
‘Not Suitable for Work’ Review: Mindy Kaling Plots Another Charming, Messy Rom-Com

Loree Seitz

Loree is a TV Reporter at TheWrap, covering TV news, ratings and reality and scripted series. Loree joined TheWrap in 2022 and has also written for MovieMaker Magazine. She has a BA in Media Studies from the University of Virginia.