‘Not Suitable for Work’ Cast Guide: Who’s Who in Mindy Kaling’s New Hulu Show?

Mindy Kaling is back with another ensemble series, this time centered on a group of 20-something professionals trying to make it in Murray Hill.

The new Hulu series, which drops new episodes on Tuesdays, centers on two groups of neighbors in an apartment building as their lives becoming increasingly intermingled.

The central five friends are played by Ella Hunt, Avantika, Jack Martin, Nicholas Duvernay and Will Angus, though there’s plenty of impressing recurring characters and guest stars throughout the series.

Check out the full cast guide, below.