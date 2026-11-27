This story contains spoilers for the “Outlander: Blood of My Blood” Season 2 finale.

By the end of the “Outlander: Blood of My Blood” Season 2 finale, both Julia (Hermione Corfield) and Henry (Jeremy Irvine) are practically on their death beds thanks to Lord Lovat (Tony Curran), who mistakenly shot Henry while separately sending his henchman after Julia to make way for a new romance.

“I didn’t think he was going to file for divorce,” showrunner Matthew B. Roberts told TheWrap of Lovat, with EP Maril Davis adding: “He likes to tie up loose ends.”

The stakes are higher than ever for Julia and Henry, whose fate, unlike most of the rest of the characters in “Blood of My Blood” has not entered “Outlander” canon. (The flagship series establishes that Brian dies shortly before Jamie and Claire meet and that Ellen dies in childbirth while giving birth to Robert).

“As far as [Diana Gabaldon is] concerned, Henry and Julia … died in a car crash and they’re done,” Roberts said. “If she tells the story of, you know, her prequel story, that I know they’re not going to be in it. She hasn’t said you know much about that — it’s the other stories.”

Tony Curran and Hermione Corfield in “Outlander: Blood of My Blood” (Starz)

It gives Roberts and Davis a fair amount of room to play, with Davis noting, “We know what happens to almost every single other person here, except for those two.” “Anything could happen — I mean they might not make it the whole way, and they might not make it to Season 3,” Davis said. “It’s nice to have a couple characters that all bets are off.”

Roberts revealed that he has “a very good idea of where [he wants] to get them,” but needs the “real estate” to do so (“Blood of My Blood” hasn’t yet been renewed beyond Season 2), explaining that while the majority of arcs for “Blood of My Blood” will help characters get to where viewers meet them in “Outlander,” for Julia and Henry, it’s a matter of if, not how, they survive.

“They’re the ones with the major life and death stakes attached to every episode,” Roberts said. “You just don’t know how far they’re going to go, and that builds a lot of angst and … anxiousness in in the audience, and that’s what you want.”

TheWrap: We leave off with Brian and Ellen settling into Lallybroch and taking care of Julia and Henry’s baby. What was it like giving them this fairy tale, domestic situation, for at least a little bit?

Roberts: We’ve learned quite a bit over the years that it can’t be all trauma. You have to give people some moments of joy and happiness, and because then that shows what they’re fighting for. That shows what they want … and now that Brian and Ellen have this home … certainly the fans that know the “Outlander” story know that this becomes Jamie’s home for a time, certainly, and you want to see how it’s made, you want to see how they build it, you want to see how it grows, and and will there be trouble in their future? Yeah, and it probably isn’t going to come from the people that you think it’s going to come from.

With Brian and Ellen, knowing where they end up, what does building their storyline look like?

Roberts: Oh, there’s just so much room in between now and when what happens to Brian. We know Brian you know dies … and we know Ellen dies in in childbirth with Robert, so there’s so much room to explore story within that, and we know there’s tentpoles in the book that are talked about, but there’s so many gaps in that that it gives us a lot of room to write story.

Harriet Slater and Jamie Roy in “Outlander: Blood of My Blood” (Starz)

This season we got to see more of Dougal and Maura and we even got a romance for Murtagh, even though things went south. What was it like exploring these characters and romances?

Davis: It’s been so fun. I think the Maura-Dougal romance just really popped. I think those two actors had so much fun together, and I think we were thrilled to see that was able to stand on its own. You’ve got obviously Ellen and Brian and Julia and Henry, and to have another couple of couples, including Murtagh and Grace, although their story is obviously not ended the way we hoped. But it’s been really fun to explore some other relationships and see how they’ve grown and see a different flavor.

Is that the last we’ll see of Grace?

Davis: I guess we’ll have to get a Season 3.

Roberts: You’re gonna have to wait and see … when when have we ever seen the last of anybody on “Outlander” universe?

Rory Alexander and Ruby Fubara in “Outlander: Blood of My Blood” (Starz)

Another storyline that was really tugging on the heartstrings this season was Colum and that childbirth. Why was that a story that you wanted to tell?

It was important because we know what happens in the future with Colum and Letitia, and when Hamish is born, and it was just a very natural story to tell. Why did they have to do what they did in the future? Well, you need to tell why they did that. That’s just not your first choice, like, hey, Dougal, “come here, can you do me a big favor?” You just don’t get to that point in 28 years or whenever it is that they have Hamish, so we had to show that, and this was the perfect kind of vehicle for that. Seamus [McLean Ross] and Rebekah [Lumsden] just ripped your guts out.

We even saw a young Black Jack Randall this season. What was it like threading that in?

Roberts: We were, I think, giddy was the word when we realized we could fit him into that episode and that that we could fit him into this world. Tobias [Menzies] set this bar so high for Black Jack Randall, and everybody loves to hate Black Jack … so to bring him back and to show … the origins of Black Jack Randall, I think it’s pretty exciting to be able to do that. We try to do these legacy characters, the Easter egg characters, so to speak, if they fit organically into the story, and that one was perfect — just like with Grey being in the battle — that one fit perfect. Mrs. Graham was the perfect fit because and Wakefield they just live in that area so you would think that the minister would come and help out … when they when they fit that we do theml if they don’t fit … we’re not going to wedge them in.

Davis: It’s just so painful to realize that Brian’s generosity and his kindness towards saving Randall and not letting him be killed, the ramifications of that choice on his son are just heartbreaking it.

Roberts: And on him too. [Brian] watches [Black Jack Randall beating Jamie], and that ends [Brian].

You haven’t yet received a Season 3 renewal, but have you mapped out Season 3 yet? What are some things you would hope to explore?

Roberts: Yes, we’re mapping, and I want to explore all these relationships and where the chips fall because of some of the choices people made — what happens with Lovat and Malcolm after shooting him or not him, but he thinks it’s him, and what happens to Julia and Henry and even Brian and Ellen and and William … know a lot of people think William’s William and that’s great, maybe it is and I don’t know maybe it isn’t.

This interview has been edited for length and clarity.