Paget Brewster ‘Profoundly Regrets’ Lashing Out at TV Journalist Claiming They ‘Suck’: ‘I Was Mean’

“Criminal Minds: Evolution” actress Paget Brewster has apologized for telling ScreenRant writer Shealyn Scott “you suck” for her coverage of the actress’ show. “Hi guys, I was mean to Shealyn Scott last night and I profoundly regret it,” Brewster wrote on X.

She continued: “Shame on me for insulting a human being for doing their job. I’m very sorry, Shealyn. And I’m sorry to those who follow me that you saw me behave like that. Turns out, last night, I sucked.”

In a since-deleted original post, Brewster lambasted Scott for the Paramount-approved photo she chose for an article on the series, as well as what Scott wrote.

“Hello critic Shealyn Scott,” Brewster wrote. “You’re young. You don’t know that bad pics and bad reviews can lead to 350 people losing their jobs. Sell vintage. Work at a shelter. Do something better than what you do now. Because right now you suck.”

Brewster’s post prompted reactions. “Publicly telling a young woman that she sucks because she wrote an article criticising the 10 episode structure of criminal minds is kinda gross. No Paget Brewster, right now you suck,” one person wrote on X.

Publicly telling a young woman that she sucks because she wrote an article criticising the 10 episode structure of criminal minds is kinda gross. No Paget Brewster, right now you suck https://t.co/Y82GVogGCZ — leah (@kitkit_reid_) June 21, 2026

“Especially for using her full name,” they continued. “What does this achieve? One screen rant article is not going to cost 350 people their jobs. Right now Paget is the one looking bad, even when she’s trying to publicly shame someone else.”

Brewster has starred on the long-running series since its second season in 2006. The series is now in its 19th season, and was rebranded by Paramount+ in 2022.