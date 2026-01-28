‘Paradise’ Season 2 Trailer Brings Sterling K. Brown, Shailene Woodley to the Surface

A new trailer for “Paradise” Season 2 is here, and it shows more of the world outside the bunker.

Much of the trailer for the Emmy-nominated series’ second season focuses on Sterling K. Brown’s Xavier Collins venturing out of the bunker and onto the surface world to search for his wife, Teri Rogers-Collins (played by Enuka Okuma).

“Xavier searches for Teri out in the world and learns how people survived the three years since The Day,” a plot description from Hulu reads. “Back in Paradise, the social fabric frays as the bunker deals with the aftermath of Season 1, and new secrets are uncovered about the city’s origins.”

The trailer also shows another look at a new character played by Shailene Woodley. Though few details are known about Woodley’s role, she is presented in the new look as a guide to Xavier as he traverses the surface for the first time since the doomsday event that sent humanity underground.

“Out here,” Woodley’s character warns, “the little things will kill you.” Watch the trailer below:

Play video

Created by Dan Fogelman, the political thriller set in the post-apocalypse became both a popular series and an awards contender after its January 2025 premiere.

On top an Outstanding Drama Series nomination and an Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series nomination for Brown, the show picked up Outstanding Supporting Actor (James Marsden) and Outstanding Supporting Actress (Julianne Nicholson) nods at the Emmys in 2025. In 2026, Brown was recognized at the Golden Globes with a Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series – Drama nomination.

Jess Rosenthal, John Hoberg, Steve Beers, Glenn Ficarra and John Requa executive produce the 20th Television production alongside Fogelman and Brown.

The first three episodes of “Paradise” Season 2 will release Feb. 23 on Hulu. Episodes will then release weekly through March 30.