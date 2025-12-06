‘Paradise’ Season 2 Trailer Sees Sterling K. Brown’s Chaotic Return to the Surface, First Look at Shailene Woodley

As “Paradise” Season 2 picks up with Sterling K. Brown’s Xavier searching for his wife, Teri, the trailer for the new season sees the Secret Service agent’s chaotic arrival on Earth’s surface.

In the trailer for Season 2, which returns to Hulu on Monday, Feb. 23, Xavier awakens in a fiery plane, which appears to have crash-landed in a tree on Earth’s surface, with only his seatbelt keeping him upright. As Xavier unbuckles his seat belt, he slides down the plane’s aisle and lands in a position that prompts him to wince and yell in pain.

Xavier will face an uphill battle as he searches for Teri, with an unknown voice warning him, “the world outside is simply no longer survivable … there is a lot that you don’t know.”

Just as Xavier asks if any people could’ve survived the nuclear war, the Season 2 trailer gives the first glimpse at new recruit Shailene Woodley, who can be seen looking into a telescope, and later at some extreme weather. The trailer also gives a peek at new cast member Thomas Doherty.

Meanwhile, back in Paradise, Julianne Nicholson’s Sinatra appears to be hooked up to a lie detector with Sarah Shahi’s Gabriela monitoring. “It was never just about the bunker,” Sinatra said.

Watch the trailer below:

Play video

The Dan Fogelman-created show will return for Season 2 on Monday, Feb. 23 with three episodes, with new episodes dropping weekly on Hulu and Hulu on Disney+ for bundle subscribers in the US and Disney+ internationally.

The Season 2 logline is as follows: “Xavier searches for Teri out in the world and learns how people survived the three years since The Day. Back in Paradise, the social fabric frays as the bunker deals with the aftermath of Season 1, and new secrets are uncovered about the city’s origins.”

In addition to stars Brown, Nicholson and Shahi, “Paradise” also stars Nicole Brydon Bloom, Krys Marshall, Enuka Okuma, Aliyah Mastin, Percy Daggs IV and Charlie Evans. James Marsden returns as a recurring guest star alongside Woodley, Thomas Doherty and Jon Beavers.