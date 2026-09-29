Paramount+ Picks Up US Rights for 3 British Series From A24

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Paramount+ has picked up the U.S. rights for three upcoming British series from A24.

Under the deal, Paramount+ will stream the new series in the U.S. and select regions. The series include comedy, “It Gets Worse,” coming-of-age drama, “Major Players” and TV adaption “The Ministry of Time,” with “It Gets Worse” hitting Paramount+ in early November.

Created and led by Leo Reich, “It Gets Worse” follows three young people struggling with their humiliating jobs, non-existent love lives and their rapidly dwindling will to live. The series stars Emily Fairn, Olive Gray, Sean Delaney, Dane Williams, India Mullen and John Tothill, with guest stars including Andrew Scott, Lena Dunham and Amelia Dimoldenberg.

“Major Players,” which is co-written by Molly Manning Walker and Yasmin Joseph and was inspired by Walker’s own experiences at high school, centers on two girls on the brink of adulthood and their mission to start a women’s soccer team.

Based on Kaliane Bradley’s bestselling novel, “The Ministry of Time” is adapted by Alice Birch (“Succession,” “Normal People”). The series follows heroine Sophy, who achieves a hard-fought promotion in the civil service, only to learn that her role is to help a time traveller acclimatise to the modern world as part of a top secret Ministry program, per the official logline.

The series stars Aoife Hinds, Billy Howle, Hong Chau, Adeel Akhtar, Tamara Lawrance, Emily Fairn, Josh Finan, Aisling Loftus, Tawfeek Barhom, Nahuel Pérez Biscayart, Ciarán Hinds and Hélène Patarot.

“For over a decade, A24 has produced some of the most exhilarating and thought-provoking independent series and films,” Paramount+ head of originals Jane Wiseman said. “As we continue to bolster the service’s original content offering, both through internal productions and external partnerships, we immediately knew these three A24 series from across the pond would strengthen Paramount+’s reputation as the leading destination for inventive, compelling stories.”