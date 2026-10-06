Patton Oswalt Slurs Through ‘Drunk History’ Recap of the World’s Largest Ball of Twine | Exclusive

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Patton Oswalt chaotically detailed the battle of the biggest ball of twine after a bottle and a half of whiskey in the latest episode of “Drunk History.”

The comedian sat down with series creator Derek Waters to walk viewers through Kansas and Minnesota’s years-long fight over who could build the biggest ball of twine.

Oswalt narrated the story between heavy breathing and stammered speech as Colin Hanks, Seth Green, Steve Agee, JT Palmer and “Weird Al” Yankovic acted out the events of the battle.

For those unfamiliar with the story, Francis Johnson did not want to put his twine to waste, so he bundled up the twine into one large ball. He did not let his farmhands help him, though, making him the world record holder for the largest ball of twine assembled by a singular person.

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Meanwhile in Kansas, Frank Stober wanted to compete with Johnson and made his own ball of twine with the help of his farmhands.

Waters asked the actor what his overall takeaway was from their feud.

“Just because that fuel lit where you are, that’s not where you belong, so let it take you where you belong,” Oswalt said.

Comedy Central announced the return of “Drunk History” in early September with three brand-new short-form episodes, the series’ first original installments in seven years. “Drunk History” previously ended its its run on Comedy Central on Aug. 6, 2019.

Previously released digital series episodes have included Madonna’s legendary first performance at the inaugural MTV Video Music Awards with Meghan Trainor and the story behind FDR’s Labor Secretary Frances Perkins with Mae Whitman.

“The Biggest Ball of Twine (w/ Patton Oswalt)” (Credit: Comedy Central)

Originally premiering in 2013, “Drunk History” has earned critical acclaim over its six-season run, winning the Emmy Award for “Outstanding Costumes For A Variety Program Or A Special” and receiving 17 nominations while becoming known for its distinctive blend of improvised storytelling, celebrity performances and surprisingly educational takes on history.