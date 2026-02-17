Peloton Head Instructor Robin Arzón Launches ‘Project Swagger’ Podcast With Vox Media | Exclusive

Peloton’s head instructor Robin Arzón will hop off the bike and into the podcast studio this spring with the launch of her new show “Project Swagger” with Vox Media.

The project is part of the multi-hyphenate’s media company Swagger Studios. The video podcast concept is aimed at “hustlers” like Arzón, looking for actionable takeaways they can apply to their life. The athlete and coach will guide listeners through topics like self-talk, morning routines and habit building in packed 30-minute episodes.

“I am not a fan of small talk,” Arzón told TheWrap. “I wanted my podcast to be something that is directly actionable to somebody’s life, that in 30 minutes or less they’re taking out a tidbit or two that they can put into practice that day.”

“Project Swagger” falls into the wellness and lifestyle podcast categories, with new episodes dropping every Tuesday. Her first episode, set for release Feb. 24, focuses on the importance of self-talk and its value in your wellness “toolkit.”

Arzón will give listeners specific calls to action and takeaways in each episode. While most of the podcast will feature the motivational speaker solo, it will also include a Q&A segment in which she takes questions from callers. Additionally, she will have a short “phone a friend” segment in which she catches up with high-profile celebrity friends and colleagues.

Though she will have some guests, Arzón is not interested in hosting a typical interview show.

“I’m really not interested in being a podcast that is somebody’s kind of like roadshow circuit,” she said. “If somebody’s on my podcast, we’re talking about their mindset shifts, their habits and actionable things that inform their version of hustle. That’s the point of view that I find the most interesting.”

“Robin has motivated millions through her undeniable energy and authenticity,” Vox Media’s VP of the podcast business Lillian Xu said. “We’re so excited to partner with her on ‘Project Swagger’ and create a longform space to further cultivate that connection and community across platforms.”

Arzón joins Vox Media’s growing slate of podcasts. The podcast network’s leading franchises include Kara Swisher and Scott Galloway’s “Pivot,” “A Touch More” hosted by Sue Bird and Megan Rapinoe and “Today, Explained.”

Watch the trailer here.

Arzón is the vice president of fitness programming at Peloton. She is also a two-time New York Times bestselling author for her bilingual children’s books, “Strong Mama” and “Strong Baby.” Her cookbook, “Eat to Hustle,” will come out in March, showcasing 75 protein-rich dishes.

“Project Swagger” is an expansion of her Swagger Society brand to reach her community outside of the fitness world.

“I see this podcast as being successful when the folks listening begin to trust themselves more, stop negotiating with their greatness and make actual change,” she said. “When inner work becomes daily practice, not a special occasion.”