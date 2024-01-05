Peloton instructor Jenn Sherman apologized for “running my mouth off” in her video critiquing Christopher Nolan’s “Tenet.”

The riding teacher posted a video on Instagram to respond to Nolan’s finding of the video, which shows her blasting “Tenet” for the plot in a cycling class instruction clip filmed in 2020.

“Listen, it was 2020. It was a dark time. I’m up on the platform teaching my little class and I’m running my mouth off, like I’m known to do. And I make a random comment about a movie I had seen the night before,” Sherman explained. “What do you think the odds are that the director of said movie would take that ride some four years later? Yeah, that would only happen to me.”

Nolan found the virtual instruction recently and spoke out about how the instructor’s words hit him hard when he was already struggling during the exertion of the workout.

“I was on my Peloton. I’m dying. And the instructor started talking about one of my films and said, ‘Did anyone see this? That’s a couple hours of my life I’ll never get back again!’” Nolan said.

Sherman used a song from the 2020 film by Travis Scott to soundtrack the workout. She questioned if anyone else had seen the movie besides her, saying she needed a manual to explain what was going on in the movie.

“Huge day for me when I come to find out that the one and only Christopher Nolan, one of the leading filmmakers of the 21st century, knows who the hell I am. I was excited…and then I read the article,” she said earlier on in her response video, which shows a Variety article about Nolan’s reaction in the background.

“So here’s what I want to say, I may not have understood a minute of what the hell was going on in ‘Tenet.’ That shit went right over my head, but I have seen ‘Oppenheimer’ twice, and that’s six hours of my life that I don’t ever want to give back,” Sherman continued. “So Mr. Nolan, I’m inviting you to come take a ride with me in the Peloton studio. You can come take my class. We’ll have a great time, you’ll sit in the front row, and I promise you — it’ll be insult-free. Let me know.”