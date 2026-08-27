Penn Badgley to Star in ‘Everyone in My Family Has Killed Someone’ Prime Video Series

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Amazon has greenlit the upcoming Penn Badgley-led murder mystery series “Everyone in My Family Has Killed Someone” for Prime Video.

David Hemingson (“The Holdovers,” “Kitchen Confidential”) will serve as showrunner and executive producer on the project, leading the charge of adapting the Ben Stevenson murder mystery novel of the same name.

Badgley and Stevenson will also executive produce, with Fifth Season and Made Up Stories co-producing.

The series is described as a dark comedy. Badgley will star as Ern Cunningham, a mystery-writing expert who reluctantly attends a family reunion to welcome his brother Michael home from prison. This happens to be the same brother Ern helped convict. As a snow storm traps everyone inside, it’s revealed that everyone in his family has already killed someone — either by accident or otherwise, according to the series logline.

“I’m thrilled to be partnered with Fifth Season and Made Up Stories in bringing Ben’s heartfelt and darkly hilarious whodunit to life,” said Hemingson. “And we are so lucky to have Penn as our lead. I can’t think of any actor better suited to bring Ern’s intensity, brilliance and hilariously dry sense of humor to life.”

Stevenson added that he was “blown away by the vision and enthusiasm” everyone has brought to his book adaptation.

“Penn perfectly captures Ern’s clueyness and cleverness, and David has brought bags of wit and heart to the script. With the passion of Amazon MGM Studios, Bruna and Steve behind us we have an absolutely killer team, and I can’t wait to solve a murder with them!” the author shared.

This role comes after Badgley’s five-season run on “You.” He has a film coming next year, “You Deserve Each Other,” where he stars opposite Meghann Fahy.

Fifth Season and Made Up Stories previously collaborated on “The Good Daughter” for Peacock, “Roar” for Apple TV, “Nine Perfect Strangers” for Hulu and “Anatomy of a Scandal” for Netflix, among others.