‘Ponies’ Co-Creator Bids Farewell to ‘Bold, Stylish’ Peacock Show ‘For Now’: ‘I Hope We All Get to Visit Them Again’

Just hours after news broke that Peacock opted not to renew “Ponies” for a second season, co-creator David Iserson bid farewell to the Haley Lu Richardson and

Emilia Clarke-led series “for now.”

“What we made surpassed all my hopes and dreams for a television show,” Iserson wrote in a Tuesday Instagram post. “Saying this fights every self-deprecating, humble bone in my body, but ‘Ponies’ is a great show. And it was made by great people. I am proud of every second we put on screen. The cast, crew, producers and writers all put their best work into this, and we can all feel it.”

Iserson went on to call “Ponies” a “bold, surprising, stylish television show,” noting that “everything beyond that — ratings, algorithms, all of it — is out of my control.”

“I am very lucky to have made something I love,” he said.

The co-creator shared his gratitude for those who watched the show and encouraged those viewers to tell others “not because it helps us, but because I think they will like it too.”

“Goodbye to Be an and Twila for now,” Iserson continued. “I hope we all get to visit them again.”

He left off with a message to writers and creators:

“I still believe that trying to make the kind of thing that is hard to make in this business — for us, a period show with two female leads and an unusual tone — is worth it.”

“Regardless of how the journey ends, choosing the improbable rather than the likely is still worthwhile,” he concluded.

Richardson shared her reaction to the news through an Instagram story of a box of donuts that read “Ponies 4ever” on them.

“Ponies,” which debuted in January, stars Richardson and Clarke as two secretaries-turned-CIA operatives after their husbands are killed in 1970s Moscow.