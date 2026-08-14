‘Power Rangers’ Live-Action Series Scrapped at Disney+

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Disney+ has decided to not move forward with its planned live-action “Power Rangers” series, TheWrap has learned.

The streamer’s reboot of the series, which was written and executive produced by “Percy Jackson and the Olympians” team Jonathan E. Steinberg and Dan Shotz, was slated for development alongside 20th Television as its studio over a year-and-a-half ago. However, a source with knowledge confirmed that this “Power Rangers” project would not move out of the development stage.

It’s said business related decisions are the reason the reboot won’t be moving forward.

In March, TheWrap broke the news that Steinberg and Shotz were in talks to write, showrun and produce a live-action “Power Rangers” series. Hasbro, the owner of the “Power Rangers” brand, was set to produce the series, which was supposed to reinvent the franchise for a whole new generation of fans while delighting those who already know and love the world of “Power Rangers.”

The beloved ’90s TV show, which was called “The Mighty Morphin Power Rangers,” was based on a Japanese children’s show, “Super Sentai” as well as “Gosei Sentai Dairanger” and “Ninja Sentai Kakuranger.” The show told the story of five teenagers who gained the ability to “morph” into superheroes, known as the Power Rangers.

The show has gone on to have several iterations following its 1993 debut, including 1995’s “Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: The Movie,” 1998’s “Power Rangers in Space,” 2001’s “Power Rangers Time Force,” 2021’s “Power Rangers Dino Fury” and 2023’s “Power Rangers Cosmic Fury.”

There was also the Lionsgate and Saban Film’s 2017 “Power Rangers” movie that starred Dacre Montgomery, Naomi Scott, RJ Cyler, Becky G, Ludi Lin, Bill Hader, Bryan Cranston and Elizabeth Banks. However, that movie only made around $142 million at the box office on a budget of around $100 million, derailing sequel plans.

Deadline was first to report the news.