Jack Lowden knows it’ll take a lot to fill Mr. Darcy’s (wet) shoes, but he has the support of two previous “Pride and Prejudice” stars.

The Scottish actor, best known for his role on “Slow Horses,” will play the iconic Jane Austen character in Netflix’s new adaptation, streaming Dec. 3.

During a press tour for the upcoming series, Lowden revealed that he received words of support from two former and iconic Mr. Darcys: Colin Firth and Matthew Macfadyen.

“I got a joint email from Colin and Matthew titled ‘The audacity, sir,’” Lowden recalled to Stylist magazine.

“They wished me all the best. They said welcome to the club,” he added. “It was a really gorgeous email to get when they found out I was going to play him.”

“You gotta frame that or something, that’s so cool,” chimed in his costar Emma Corrin, who plays Elizabeth Bennet.

“I’m going to print it out,” Lowden replied. “It’s a cool club.”

Firth played Mr. Darcy in the 1995 BBC series, not to be confused with Mark Darcy, the character he played in four “Bridget Jones” movies spanning 2001 through 2025.

Macfadyen brought a brooding Mr. Darcy to the big screen adaptation of “Pride & Prejudice” in 2005, opposite Keira Knightley.

There have been numerous adaptations of Jane Austen’s 1813 novel including a Bollywood version called “Bride and Prejudice,” as well as a horror satire called “Pride and Prejudice and Zombies.”

Netflix’s “Pride and Prejudice,” written by Dolly Alderton and also starring Olivia Colman and Rufus Sewell, arrives on the streamer Dec. 3.