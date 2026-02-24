Netflix Reveals Its ‘Pride and Prejudice’ TV Series in Yearning-Filled First Teaser

It wouldn’t be “Pride and Prejudice” without some proper yearning.

On Tuesday, Netflix revealed the official teaser for its upcoming six-part limited series, giving the first look at the yearning to come between Emma Corrin’s Elizabeth Bennet and Jack Lowden’s Mr. Darcy.

In the teaser, Corrin’s Elizabeth sits atop a roof at sunrise, and can’t help her mind from racing to memories of Lowden’s Mr. Darcy, including visions of him from her carriage window or up-close and personal during a dance at a ball. As Darcy and Elizabeth’s hands graze flowers and smooth over a rock, the teaser appears to make a nod to the beloved hand flex moment from the 2005 film iteration directed by Joe Wright.

In the final moments of the teaser, audiences get a first full at glimpse Lowden’s Mr. Darcy, who appears gracefully on horseback.

Alongside the teaser, Netflix narrowed the release window for the series to fall 2026, though, an exact release date has not been set.

Based on the beloved novel by Jane Austen, the “Pride and Prejudice” series is described as a “faithful, classic adaptation of the novel,” written by Dolly Alderton (“Everything I Know About Love”) and directed by Euros Lyn (“Heartstopper”).

Alderton, Lyn and Corrin will executive produce the series alongside Laura Lankester, Will Johnston and Louise Mutter for Lookout Point, while Lisa Osborne serves as a producer.

“‘Once in a generation, a group of people get to retell this wonderful story and I feel very lucky that I get to be a part of it. Jane Austen’s ‘Pride and Prejudice’ is the blueprint for romantic comedy – it has been a joy to delve back into its pages to find both familiar and fresh ways of bringing this beloved book to life,” Alderton said in a statement. “With Euros Lyn directing our stellar cast, I am so excited to reintroduce these hilarious and complicated characters to those who count ‘Pride and Prejudice’ as their favorite book, and those who are yet to meet their Lizzie and Mr. Darcy.”

In addition to Corrin and Lowden, “Pride and Prejudice” stars Olivia Colman, Rufus Sewell, Freya Mavor, Jamie Demetriou, Daryl McCormack, Louis Partridge, Rhea Norwood, Siena Kelly, Fiona Shaw, Hopey Parish and Hollie Avery.