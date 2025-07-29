‘Pride and Prejudice’: Netflix Unveils First Glimpse of Emma Corrin, Olivia Colman and More as Bennet Family

Netflix has unveiled the first glimpse of the “Pride and Prejudice” limited series with Emma Corrin as Elizabeth Bennet.

The photo, which can be seen above, gives a first look at the women of the Bennet family, including Corrin’s Elizabeth and Olivia Colman’s Mrs. Bennet. The photo also unveils the casting for the rest of the Bennet women, including Freya Mavor (“Industry”) as Jane Bennet, Rhea Norwood (“Heartstopper”) as Lydia Bennet and Hopey Parish and Hollie Avery, who both make their on-screen debut, as Mary Bennet and Kitty Bennet, respectively.

Rufus Sewell (“The Diplomat”) will round out the family as Mr. Bennet, while Louis Partridge (“House of Guinness”) joins as Mr. Wickham, Jamie Demetriou (“Stath Lets Flats”) boards the cast as Mr. Collins and Fiona Shaw (“Killing Eve”) joins as Lady Catherine de Bourg. Daryl McCormack (“Good Luck to You, Leo Grande”) will be Mr. Bingley while Siena Kelly (“Black Mirror”) plays Caroline Bingley.

Additional castings include Anjana Vasan (“We Are Lady Parts”) as Mrs. Gardiner, Sebastian Armesto (“Gangs of London”) as Mr. Gardiner, Rosie Cavaliero (“KAOS”) as Lady Lucas, Saffron Coomber (“Three Little Birds and “Die Zweiflers”) as Mrs. Hurst, James Dryden (“Deadpool”) as Mr. Hurst, Justin Edwards (“The Thick Of It”) as Sir William Lucas, James Northcote (“The Last Kingdom”) as Colonel Forster, Eloise Webb (“The Queen’s Gambit”) as Harriet Forster and Isabella Sermon (“Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom”) as Georgiana Darcy.

The new cast members join previously announced stars Corrin, Colman and Jack Lowden (“Slow Horses”), who plays Mr. Darcy.

Written by Dolly Alderton (“Everything I Know About Love”) and directed by Euros Lyn (“Heartstopper”), the six-episode limited series is billed as a “faithful, classic adaptation” of Jane Austen’s novel. Alderton, Lyn and Corrin executive produce the show alongside Laura Lankester, Will Johnston and Louise Mutter, who EP for Lookout Point. Lisa Osborne serves as a producer.