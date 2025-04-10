Netflix Sets ‘Pride & Prejudice’ Series With Emma Corrin, Jack Lowden

Jack Lowden, Emma Corrin and Olivia Colman are set to star in Netflix’s “Pride & Prejudice.”

Based on the Jane Austen novel, the six-part limited series written by Dolly Alderton (“Everything I Know About Love”) and directed by Euros Lyn (“Heartstopper”) will see Lowden as Mr. Darcy, while Corrin will portray Elizabeth Bennet and Colman will play Mrs. Bennet.

“‘Once in a generation, a group of people get to retell this wonderful story and I feel very lucky that I get to be a part of it. Jane Austen’s ‘Pride and Prejudice’ is the blueprint for romantic comedy – it has been a joy to delve back into its pages to find both familiar and fresh ways of bringing this beloved book to life,” Alderton said in a statement. “With Euros Lyn directing our stellar cast, I am so excited to reintroduce these hilarious and complicated characters to those who count ‘Pride and Prejudice; as their favorite book, and those who are yet to meet their Lizzie and Mr. Darcy.”

“Playing Elizabeth Bennet is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity,” Corrin added. “To be able to bring this iconic character to life, alongside Olivia and Jack, with Dolly’s phenomenal scripts, is truly the greatest honor. I can’t wait for a new generation to fall in love with this story all over again.”

In addition to Corrin, Alderton and Lyn, the series will be executive produced by Laura Lankester, Will Johnston and Louise Mutter for BBC Studios’ Lookout Point, whose credits include Disney+’s “Renegade Nell,” BBC and AMC’s “Happy Valley,” HBO and BBC’s “Gentleman Jack” and BBC’s “Suitable Boy” adaptation.

“We are delighted to be sharing this beloved British classic with our global audience,” Netflix’s Mona Qureshi said. “‘Pride and Prejudice’ is the ultimate romantic comedy. Dolly’s fierce intelligence and enormous heart, twinned with her genuine love of the Austen novel means she is able to bring new insights, whilst celebrating all that the generations of fans hold so dear. The caliber of a cast led by Emma, Jack and Olivia is testament to this precious story being in the best possible hands with Euros Lyn and the team at Lookout Point at the helm.”

Production is set to take place in the U.K. later this year.