Rachel Bilson to Star in Gordon Ramsay-Produced Cooking School Drama for Fox

Gordon Ramsay is ditching the kitchen for a seat behind the camera as he executive produces his first scripted television series in development at Fox Entertainment.

Rachel Bilson will star in a cooking school drama based on the book “The Sharper Your Knife, the Less You Cry” by Kathleen Flinn. Stephanie Danler, who is writing an original female-driven series for Apple TV and A24, will adapt the book for the small screen.

The autobiography, originally published in 2007, follows Flinn’s journey after losing her corporate job and traveling to Paris to attend Le Cordon Bleu culinary school. Trading boardrooms for burners and office politics for high-pressure kitchens, Flinn embarks on a funny, heartfelt journey of self-discovery, the logline reads.

Ramsay will produce the scripted series with his production company Studio Ramsay with partners Lisa Edwards, Olivia Allen and Flinn.

This project marks Ramsay’s first foray into scripted television. His reality competition series “Hell’s Kitchen” has run for 24 seasons on Fox. He has created dozens of other reality programming, including “MasterChef,” “Next Level Chef” and “Kitchen Nightmares.”

This move is part of Ramsay’s transition from host to behind the scenes. He recently produced Apple TV’s “Knife Edge: Chasing Michelin Stars” hosted by Jesse Burgess.

Bilson, best known for her role as Summer Roberts on “The O.C.,” will star as Kathleen in the series. She most recently appeared in Howard Gordon’s 2023 crime anthology “Accused” for Fox. Her other notable credits include The CW’s “Hart of Dixie,” ABC’s “Take Two” and CMT’s “Nashville.”

Danler wrote “Sweetbitter,” which was adapted into a Starz series that she showran for two seasons from 2018 to 2019. She is currently working on an untitled series for Apple TV and A24 with Lena Dunham that will star Emily Ratajkowski.