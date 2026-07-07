Rachel Maddow Mourns How Future Generations Will See America 250: ‘Feckless, Failed, Truly Laughable’

With the 4th of July in the rearview at this point, Rachel Maddow is looking back at the celebrations of America’s 250th anniversary that were held over the weekend — and she’s not thrilled about the legacy they’re leaving behind.

During her show on Monday night, the MS NOW host reflected on past milestones for the country, and how they were celebrated. Some had delightfully whimsical elements, like a woman securing a souvenir coconut that lasted 50 years. Some had bleaker pieces, like when a KKK parade tried to obtain a permit. Now, looking back on the 250th, Maddow is pretty sure it’ll be one of the more laughable celebrations when people look back on it 50 years from now.

“What are we going to say we did? It’s just going to look like this feckless, failed, truly laughable effort by a cult of personality, would-be dictator, failed extremist president who is more unpopular than just about any other president in the history of the presidency, but who is nevertheless trying to turn the country into Trumpistan,” she said. “And that is how he spent the 250th commemoration of our founding as a nation.”

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To prove her point, Maddow recapped some of the events that took place, including one that the president outright billed as a Trump rally.

“And at the event, there was lightning, and his followers reportedly argued with the Secret Service and police, and refused their orders to leave, because they didn’t want to leave, because they thought it was ‘liberals in the weather service’ who were conspiring against them! Wasn’t actually the weather, it was liberal weather!” she mocked.

The MS NOW host also called out the president’s “sad, and petty, and underwhelming” Great American State Fair, which saw incredibly low turnout, and nearly saw performers get injured by a piece of the stage falling during rehearsal.

Maddow conceded that there was still a military flyover and a lot of fireworks, but argued that those were the biggest achievements of any of the celebrations. She wasn’t that surprised, though.

“Maybe they weren’t going to be great, no matter who was in the White House. But for the kind of leader we have in the White House right now, for this kind of a guy, this kind of an anniversary was never going to be his thing, right?” Maddow said.

“It was always going to be too much about the country and not enough about him. He is the only person to whom things actually seem real, right, or seem important. If it’s not about him, he doesn’t really care. So, really, the only things he even tried to do for this huge anniversary were things that were about him.”

You can watch Maddow’s full thoughts on America’s 250th anniversary in the video above.