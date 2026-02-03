Ray Romano to Lead HBO Max Family Drama Pilot ‘How to Survive Without Me’

Ray Romano will star in an upcoming family drama pilot at HBO Max from Greg Berlanti, Bash Doran and Warner Bros. TV.

The Emmy winner plays a recent widower, struggling to navigate single parenthood with his five adult children. “How to Survive Without Me” is based on a story co-written by Berlanti, Doran and Robbie Rogers.

The pilot was initially ordered in November as part of the streamer’s pivot toward a broadcast-like model, which was largely inspired by the success of Emmy Award-winning series “The Pitt.”

“We are so excited to work with Ray on ‘How to Survive Without Me,’” Sarah Aubrey, head of Max Original programming, said. “The show harkens back to the kinds of aspirational family dramas that Greg does so well, a grounded narrative centered around navigating love, loss, and a one-of-a-kind family. It’s a project designed to return year after year, continually deepening the audience’s connection to these beloved characters and their unique story.”

“How to Survive Without Me” follows the De Angelis family, recovering after the loss of their matriarch Beverly. Leo (Romano) attempts to find his own voice as a parent, moving out of wife’s shadow to become the family’s new, differently effective center, according to the series logline.

The series also teases that deceased matriarch Beverly will keep running the show from beyond the grave, but in order to see what she has up her sleeve, the family must remain connected with one another.

The HBO Max pilot is a one-hour drama. The pilot will be executive produced by Berlanti, Doran, Rogers, Sarah Schechter and Leigh London Redman with Berlanti Productions and as part of its overall deal with Warner Bros. TV.

The other drama pilot greenlit by HBO Max will star Milo Ventimiglia as a cop in “American Blue.”