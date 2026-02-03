E! has greenlit “The Golden Life,” a new documentary series that will spotlight former Bravo stars in Palm Beach, bringing back together the original “Real Housewives of New York” stars: Luann de Lesseps, Sonja Morgan, Ramona Singer, Jill Zarin and Kelly Bensimon.

“We’re thrilled to welcome reality TV royalty to E! for a reunion fans have been waiting for,” Val Boreland, President of Entertainment at Versant, said in a Tuesday statement. “The energy within this group has always been electric and we’re excited to watch it unfold in a new chapter of life by the beach.”

Blink49 Studios will produce the 10-episode season, with filming set to begin this spring in South Florida. Tara Long, Nadine Rajabi, Mark Ford and Ben Megargel will serve as executive producers.

“Bound by decades of shared history, fallouts and friendship, this fan-favorite group of New Yorkers are starting fresh together in the Sunshine State. In this new ‘golden’ era of life, the longtime friends are thriving in and around Palm Beach with fabulous second homes and a bustling social scene,” per the logline. “With their signature humor and non-stop hijinks, the series will follow the group as they navigate dating, family, and career milestones. Though skies are bright in Florida, unresolved drama looms as they reconnect after years of highs and lows.”

The group’s revival on screen comes five years after Bravo ended “RHONY” as we knew it after 13 seasons in August 2021. The cast was later replaced with an all new set of housewives for Season 14.



