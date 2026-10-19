‘Running Point’ Season 3 Adds EP and Writer Mindy Kaling to Cast

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Mindy Kaling will no longer just be a writer and executive producer on “Running Point.” Starting in Season 3, she will also star in the Netflix comedy led by Kate Hudson in a recurring role.

Kaling will play Divya, the outspoken and confident CEO of a popular gambling app. Like Isla (Hudson), she’s fearlessly the first female leader in a male-dominated field, but that’s where their similarities end as Divya quickly becomes a thorn in Isla’s side.