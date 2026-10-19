‘Running Point’ Season 3 Adds EP and Writer Mindy Kaling to Cast

Mindy Kaling will no longer just be a writer and executive producer on “Running Point.” Starting in Season 3, she will also star in the Netflix comedy led by Kate Hudson in a recurring role.
Kaling will play Divya, the outspoken and confident CEO of a popular gambling app. Like Isla (Hudson), she’s fearlessly the first female leader in a male-dominated field, but that’s where their similarities end as Divya quickly becomes a thorn in Isla’s side.
Production on “Running Point” Season 3 is underway in Los Angeles. The series is one of several Netflix projects filming in L.A., including “One Hundred Percent,” “Poser,” Season 4 of “Monster,” Season 5 of “The Lincoln Lawyer” and Season 2 of “Forever,” just to name a few productions. Hudson will direct the first episode of this upcoming season, marking her directorial debut for television. Previously, Hudson directed the 2007 short film “Cutlass” as part of Glamour Magazine’s “Reel Moments” series, which she also wrote. The short starring Kristen Stewart, Dakota Fanning, Chevy Chase and Kurt Russell was nominated for Best Narrative Short at the 2009 Tribeca Film Festival.
In addition to Hudson and Kaling, “Running Point” Season 3 stars Drew Tarver, Scott MacArthur, Brenda Song, Fabrizio Guido, Chet Hanks, Toby Sandeman and Justin Theroux. Ray Romano, Uche Agada, Ken Marino and Jay Ellis will also appear in the season in recurring roles.
“Running Point” premiered in February of 2025 and hit the top of Netflix’s list of Global Top 10 English-language shows. Season 1 also ranked in the Top 10 in 89 countries and was one of Netflix’s top 15 shows in the first half of 2025. Season 2 wasn’t as well received, only placing on the Top 10 list in 82 countries. The comedy has amassed over 75 million views across both seasons.
Season 2 is showrun by David Stassen, who also serves as a writer and executive producer. Kaling and Ike Barinholtz also write and EP alongside executive producers Hudson, Howard Klein, Jeanie Buss and Linda Rambis. “Running Point” is produced by Kaling’s Kaling International in association with Warner Bros. Television.