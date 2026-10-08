Scott Bakula to Lead Detective Drama in the Works at CBS

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Scott Bakula could return to CBS with an untitled procedural detective drama from Dean Devlin’s Electric Entertainment.

The “NCIS: New Orleans” alum is set to star and executive produce the high-concept detective procedural set in Los Angeles, which is still in early development at CBS. Michael Sussman will write and executive produce the series, reuniting with Bakula after working together on “Star Trek: Enterprise.”

The series has been described as quite a “leap” from his character on “NCIS,” nodding to his four-time Emmy-nominated performance in “Quantum Leap.” Bakula played a Special Agent Dwayne Cassius Pride in the CBS procedural fro seven seasons from 2014 to 2021.

Bakula most recently made guest star appearances in “Only Murders in the Building,” “Unbroken” and “What We Do in the Shadows.” He is also well known for his appearance as Captain Jonathan Archer in “Star Trek: Enterprise.” He earned a fifth Emmy nomination for his performance in the HBO movie “Behind the Candelabra.”

The actor is set to appear in Netflix’s next hockey coming-of-age drama “The Sticks.” He is repped by CAA, Anonymous Content and Hansen, Jacobson, Teller.

Sussman previously created and executive produced “Perception,” which ran on TNT for three seasons. He has also produced several “Star Trek” series including “Voyager” and “Enterprise.”

Electric Entertainment is an independent television production company, founded in 2001, known for producing elevated scripted content for cable channels. Most recently they produced “The Librarians: The Next Chapter” for TNT. The untitled detective series would be the company’s first broadcast show.