Scott Patterson Explains ‘Sullivan’s Crossing’ Exit: ‘Creative Differences Were Becoming Untenable’

Scott Patterson explained his “Sullivan’s Crossing” exit on his Instagram Thursday, citing irreparable “creative differences” over Sully’s character development.

The “Gilmore Girls” alum plays the eponymous Sully on the CW series and will not return for the fourth season of the Canadian series set to premiere April 20.

“I fell in love with Sully and have nothing but fondness for him,” Patterson wrote in an Instagram caption. “The creative differences were becoming untenable and I just sadly realized that the show was not something that I could agree to continue,” the statement said.

“It’s unfortunate that it is now being implied that they moved on from me/Sully when the fact is the complete opposite,” the statement continued. “And those who sadly already have spoken out are also fully aware of this fact, and yet chose to say otherwise.”

Patterson’s comments come after “Sullivan’s Crossing” showrunner Roma Roth confirmed that Season 4 will pick up after Sully leaves for Ireland in a statement to Us Weekly Wednesday.

The series, which also stars Chad Michael Murray and Morgan Kohan, strayed from the novels it was based on for Sully’s move to support his new girlfriend Helen.

“While he isn’t physically present in this season, the character remains an important part of the world with the potential to be included in future seasons should that align with the ongoing creative,” Roth said.

Patterson clarified in his statement that he did not think the adaptation thoughtfully served the fans.

“The richness and depth of Sully, whom the fans of the books all know and love, is so multi-layered and interesting,” he wrote. “The fans deserved better than to think the embodiment of this character, me, would just disrespect not only the show, but them.”

