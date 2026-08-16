‘Scrubs’ Adds ‘SNL’ Alum John Higgins for Season 2 of Revival Series

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The second season of ABC and 20th Century Television’s “Scrubs” revival is bolstering its ensemble with former “Saturday Night Live” player and writer John Higgins, TheWrap has learned.

The recurring role is said to be the hospital’s new chief resident, a learning position once held by series lead Zach Braff’s J.D. in early seasons of the original show. Series star Donald Faison directly confirmed Higgins’ involvement on Saturday during a “Scrubs” panel at Disney’s annual expo D23.

“John Higgins joins the cast. It’s been a lot of fun to watch him work, actually him and Ava Bunn, who plays Tosh. They’ve been great additions,” Faison said.

Bunn played intern Tosh in the first season of the revival series. She’s been upped to a main cast member for this coming follow-up edition.

Representatives for ABC declined to comment on Higgins’ casting.

Higgins became a regular fixture on “Saturday Night Live” over recent seasons through the show’s digital shorts, where his sketch group Please Don’t Destroy often featured. The comedy trio, which also includes Ben Marshall and Martin Herlihy, recurred on “Saturday Night Live” through Seasons 47 through 50, and were often responsible for some of the sketch show’s most viral segments. The trio also led a 2023 comedy feature from Universal, “Please Don’t Destroy: The Treasure of Foggy Mountain.” Along with starring in the film, Higgins co-wrote and executive produced.

Please Don’t Destroy’s run on “SNL” came to a close last summer, with Marshall becoming a cast member, Herlihy staying on as a writer and Higgins departing the show. Other credits for him since include a recurring role on Apple TV+’s “Stick” and a role in Netflix’s upcoming Cameron Diaz feature “Bad Day.”