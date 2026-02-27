“Scrubs” is officially checking back into Sacred Heart Hospital, bringing back some veteran staffers and welcoming some newcomers.
The new series, which takes the same name as its predecessor, “Scrubs,” scored a straight-to-series order from ABC for the upcoming 2025-26 TV season back in July.
Here’s the official logline for the series: “JD & Turk scrub in together for the first time in a long time — medicine has changed, interns have changed, but their bromance has stood the test of time. Characters new and old navigate the waters of Sacred Heart with laughter, heart and some surprises along the way.”
Check out the cast below.
Vanessa Bayer as Sibby Wilson
Vanessa Bayer comes in as Sibby Wilson. She’s the human resources and wellness manager at Sacred Heart.
Bayer previously starred in “I Love That for You,” “Freakier Friday,” “Ibiza” and more.
Joel Kim Booster as Dr. Eric Park
Joel Kim Booster plays Dr. Eric Park, an attending physician at Sacred Heart.
Booster previously starred in “Fire Island,” “Loot,” “KPop Demon Hunters” and more.
Ava Bunn as Samantha “Sam” Tosh
Ava Bunn stars as Samantha “Sam” Tosh. She’s an intern at Sacred Heart Hospital who documents and posts day-t0-day on social media.
Bunn previously starred in “A Man on the Inside,” “Function at Strawberry Junction,” “Head Shot” and more.
Jacob Dudman as Asher Green
Jacob Dudman plays Asher Green, a medical intern from the U.K. who doesn’t do too well with bodily fluids or sharp items like needles.
Dudman previously starred “The A List,” “The Choral,” “The Stranger,” “The Great Curator” and more.
David Gridley as Blake Lewis
David Gridley plays Blake Lewis. He’s another one of the medical interns, but he’s 35 years old.
Gridley previously starred in “It Takes Three,” “Wake Up,” “Take Kaylie,” “Lady Driver” and more.
Layla Mohammadi as Amara Hadi
Layla Mohammadi comes in as Amara Hadi. She’s one of the new surgical interns.
Mohammadi previously starred in “The Sex Lives of College Girls,” “The Goldbergs,” “Cursed Friends” and more.
Amanda Morrow as Dashana Trainor
Amanda Morrow plays Dashana Trainor, an eager and very confident surgical intern.
Morrow previously starred in “Law & Order: Special Victims Unit,” “Crow Hill: Tomorrow Never Ends” and more.
Zach Braff as Dr. John “J.D.” Dorian
Zach Braff returns as John “J.D.” Dorian. He started off as an intern at Sacred Heart, but now he’s a full-blown doctor. He also helps out mentoring the newcomers at the hospital.
Braff previously starred in the original “Scrubs,” and he can also be seen in “Garden State,” “A Good Person,” “Chicken Little” and more.
Donald Faison as Dr. Christopher Turk
Donald Faison comes back to play Dr. Christopher Turk, who everyone just calls Turk. He started his journey at Sacred Heart as a surgical intern and eventually became a chief of surgery.
Faison previously starred in the original “Scrubs,” and he’s also in “Clueless,” “Remember the Titans,” “The Exes” and more.
Sarah Chalke as Dr. Elliot Reid
Sarah Chalke also returns to her role as Dr. Elliot Reid. She’s an endocrinology expert. She runs a private practice within Sacred Heart.
Chalke previously starred in “Firefly Lane,” “Playdate,” “How I Met Your Mother” and more.
John C. McGinley as Dr. Perry Cox
John C. McGinley returns to his character Dr. Perry Cox, who is the hospital’s chief of medicine.
McGinley previously starred in “Stan Against Evil,” “Are We Done Yet,” “Platoon” and more.
Judy Reyes as Carla
Judy Reyes returns as her character Carla. She’s oversees and manages the nurse staff at Sacred Heart Hospital.
Reyes previously starred in “Smile,” “High Potential,” “Devious Maids,” “Claws” and more.