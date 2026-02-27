“Scrubs” is officially checking back into Sacred Heart Hospital, bringing back some veteran staffers and welcoming some newcomers.

The new series, which takes the same name as its predecessor, “Scrubs,” scored a straight-to-series order from ABC for the upcoming 2025-26 TV season back in July.

Here’s the official logline for the series: “JD & Turk scrub in together for the first time in a long time — medicine has changed, interns have changed, but their bromance has stood the test of time. Characters new and old navigate the waters of Sacred Heart with laughter, heart and some surprises along the way.”

Check out the cast below.