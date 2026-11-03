Seth Meyers Begrudgingly Admits Dems’ Alaska Tactics Are ‘Very F–king Funny’: ‘They Finally Did It’

The New York Times reported last week that Democrats in Alaska purposefully sought out a Senate candidate with the same name as the incumbent in an effort to confuse Republican voters in the midterms and, though he’s a little loathe to admit it, Seth Meyers thinks that “very f–king funny.”
The NBC host admitted as much during his “A Closer Look” segment on Monday night, as he broke down the details of the report. The short version is: the Republican incumbent is named Dan S. Sullivan. In an attempt to draw votes away from him to help boost the Democratic candidate, Democrats recruited an Independent to run, named Dan. J Sullivan.
“Wow. I am shocked. It pains me to say this, but I have to call balls and strikes,” Meyers said. “This is very f–king funny. I mean, f–king A, they finally did it. The Democrats finally did something as dirty as the Republicans. I mean, don’t get me wrong. It’s not ‘systematically lobbying state election officials to send alternate slates of electors to Congress as part of an illegal scheme to undermine a presidential election and then storming the Capitol to s–t in the rotunda and threaten to kill Mike Pence’ dirty, but it’s still pretty dirty!”
Meyers then pointed out that both parties have pulled moves like this in past elections (and it’s worth noting, the trick is not actually illegal), but the difference is that, this time, Democrats actually did a good job in executing.
“If anything, they were too good. When Republicans try to do something dirty, their dips–t no-neck lawyer accidentally holds a press conference at a landscaping company and then leaks hair dye like Bic just exploded on his head,” Meyers joked. “If they’d sent Rudy out to find a second Dan Sullivan, he’d come back with a Sully Danielson or a Sully Sullenberger.”
“Late Night with Seth Meyers” airs weekdays at 12:35 a.m. ET on NBC.