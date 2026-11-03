Seth Meyers Begrudgingly Admits Dems’ Alaska Tactics Are ‘Very F–king Funny’: ‘They Finally Did It’

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The New York Times reported last week that Democrats in Alaska purposefully sought out a Senate candidate with the same name as the incumbent in an effort to confuse Republican voters in the midterms and, though he’s a little loathe to admit it, Seth Meyers thinks that “very f–king funny.”

The NBC host admitted as much during his “A Closer Look” segment on Monday night, as he broke down the details of the report. The short version is: the Republican incumbent is named Dan S. Sullivan. In an attempt to draw votes away from him to help boost the Democratic candidate, Democrats recruited an Independent to run, named Dan. J Sullivan.