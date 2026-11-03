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Seth Meyers Begrudgingly Admits Dems’ Alaska Tactics Are ‘Very F–king Funny’: ‘They Finally Did It’

“It pains me to say this, but I have to call balls and strikes,” the NBC host says

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The New York Times reported last week that Democrats in Alaska purposefully sought out a Senate candidate with the same name as the incumbent in an effort to confuse Republican voters in the midterms and, though he’s a little loathe to admit it, Seth Meyers thinks that “very f–king funny.”

The NBC host admitted as much during his “A Closer Look” segment on Monday night, as he broke down the details of the report. The short version is: the Republican incumbent is named Dan S. Sullivan. In an attempt to draw votes away from him to help boost the Democratic candidate, Democrats recruited an Independent to run, named Dan. J Sullivan.

“Wow. I am shocked. It pains me to say this, but I have to call balls and strikes,” Meyers said. “This is very f–king funny. I mean, f–king A, they finally did it. The Democrats finally did something as dirty as the Republicans. I mean, don’t get me wrong. It’s not ‘systematically lobbying state election officials to send alternate slates of electors to Congress as part of an illegal scheme to undermine a presidential election and then storming the Capitol to s–t in the rotunda and threaten to kill Mike Pence’ dirty, but it’s still pretty dirty!”

Meyers then pointed out that both parties have pulled moves like this in past elections (and it’s worth noting, the trick is not actually illegal), but the difference is that, this time, Democrats actually did a good job in executing.

“If anything, they were too good. When Republicans try to do something dirty, their dips–t no-neck lawyer accidentally holds a press conference at a landscaping company and then leaks hair dye like Bic just exploded on his head,” Meyers joked. “If they’d sent Rudy out to find a second Dan Sullivan, he’d come back with a Sully Danielson or a Sully Sullenberger.”

“Late Night with Seth Meyers” airs weekdays at 12:35 a.m. ET on NBC.

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Andi Ortiz

Andi Ortiz is an Audience Writer. Joining TheWrap in 2021, Andi has covered film, television, and all things niche since her arrival. Her heart lies in genre projects, like superheroes and fantasy, but she has also found a groove in covering late night television and, of all things, The View. She also co-hosts WrapWomen’s podcast,…

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  1. themandoist@gmail.com Avatar
    themandoist@gmail.com

    NY Times seems to be shilling for the GOP in Alaska!! All this “Sullivan” nonsense in that article is nothing-burger. However what is relevant is these NY Times reporters are light on research. Not one word mentioned of Eric Hafner, a convict serving a 20-year sentence in federal prison in New York. A man who has never been to Alaska, is also on the ballot. But wait… There’s more!! New York convict Eric Hafner and his mom, Carol “Kitty” Hafner, are both former and present decoy candidates on this 2026 ballots in Alaska. So, what gives NY Times?? Someone not do their homework… or simply unilaterally deciding what content to include and/or omit?????