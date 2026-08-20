Seth Meyers and ‘A Closer Look’ Writer Joke Their New Podcast Is Proof of Life: ‘The Way Mitch McConnell Releases a New Photo’

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready…

“Late Night with Seth Meyers” is still on hiatus, but the NBC host is making sure to keep his fans fed, in the form of a new podcast. But, according to Meyers and his co-host, this podcast is really just proof of life, similar to Mitch McConnell’s recent photos.

On Wednesday, Meyers debuted “A Closer Look Out of Office,” which he hosts alongside Sal Gentile, who typically writes the show’s “A Closer Look” segments. With the new series, Meyers and Gentile pick a handful of headlines they’re missing out on covering during their hiatus, and dig in extra deep (the first episode is nearly 50 minutes long). But, according to Gentile, Meyers originally offered up a different name.

Play video

“You had another name which I did really like,” he recalled. “Your name that you pitched was ‘A Closer Look: Proof of Life,’ to show people that we’re still alive. Kind of like the way Mitch McConnell releases a new photo.”

Meyers lamented the fact that Gentile was actually recording from Meyers’ own podcast studio, while Meyers is away with his family, and joked that he just carries around his equipment in a bindle.

“Late Night” has been on a longer hiatus than usual, as Meyers mentioned in the podcast intro, largely taking off for the summer. It remains unclear when Meyers and his team will return, but the late night talk show will be airing re-runs at least through the end of August.

You can watch “A Closer Look Out of Office” on YouTube or stream it on Peacock.