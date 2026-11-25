President Trump awarded Rudy Giuliani the Presidential Medal of Freedom this week, prompting a hearty congratulations from Seth Meyers on Tuesday night. Of course, the well wishes were only in part for the award — they were also for “still being alive.”
The NBC host kicked off his “A Closer Look” segment with the news, joking that, while prices continue to rise, the war in Iran continues and the economy “is seesawing” between highs and lows, Trump “is laser focused on the issues that matter most to Americans.” Meyers then immediately played a news clip about the former mayor getting the honor.
“Well, heck, congrats to Rudy Giuliani on A) receiving the Presidential Medal of Freedom, and B) still being alive!” Meyers joked. “Before this news broke, I was certain he was dead, and now I’m only 95% sure he’s dead.”
“I wouldn’t put it past Trump to do a full ‘Weekend at Rudy’s’ situation for the ceremony,” he continued. “‘Don Jr. Eric, remember to prop him up until I get the medal on him.’ I mean, Rudy already looks like someone has a hand up his ass. That’s the same face Elmo makes when the puppeteer puts him on in the morning.”
Meyers was also pretty delighted by how media outlets reported the news of Giuliani getting the award, as they made a clear point to noted that it was Giuliani himself who was saying he was getting the honor.
“That’s right, Rudy himself announced that he’s getting the Medal of Freedom, which means there’s a very good chance he’s confused,” Meyers said. “He probably just got an email offering a 50% discount from a scrapyard called Metal of Freedom. ‘What an honor! I’m gonna buy new pipes!’”