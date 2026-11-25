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President Trump awarded Rudy Giuliani the Presidential Medal of Freedom this week, prompting a hearty congratulations from Seth Meyers on Tuesday night. Of course, the well wishes were only in part for the award — they were also for “still being alive.”

The NBC host kicked off his “A Closer Look” segment with the news, joking that, while prices continue to rise, the war in Iran continues and the economy “is seesawing” between highs and lows, Trump “is laser focused on the issues that matter most to Americans.” Meyers then immediately played a news clip about the former mayor getting the honor.