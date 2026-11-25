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As newly-reinstated NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang continues to face backlash for his affair with a woman who had regular contact with Chinese spies, more and more photos of him with the woman are surfacing. At this point, Seth Meyers simply can’t believe how well-documented the relationship was.

During his “A Closer Look” segment on Tuesday night, the NBC host once again dug in on the NVIDIA situation, and the developments that have happened since the president pushed for Huang’s reinstatement. But, as he detailed the situation, Meyers eventually got distracted.