As newly-reinstated NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang continues to face backlash for his affair with a woman who had regular contact with Chinese spies, more and more photos of him with the woman are surfacing. At this point, Seth Meyers simply can’t believe how well-documented the relationship was.
During his “A Closer Look” segment on Tuesday night, the NBC host once again dug in on the NVIDIA situation, and the developments that have happened since the president pushed for Huang’s reinstatement. But, as he detailed the situation, Meyers eventually got distracted.
“Also, side question. How are there so many pictures of Jensen Huang and this alleged spy?” he wondered. “This is the most documented affair in the history of affairs. Next, these two are going to show up at a Coldplay concert.“
For anyone who might have forgotten, Meyers was referring to Astronomer CEO Andy Byron and head of HR Kristin Cabot, who were caught in their affair thanks to the kiss cam at a Coldplay concert last summer. Their appearance likely wouldn’t have gained much attention, if it weren’t for their intense reactions to being on the big screen.
Cabot threw her hands up over her face and turned away, while Byron quickly ducked out the frame. The unexpected response prompted Coldplay singer Chris Martin to note, “Either they’re having an affair or they’re very shy.” It was the former.
The difference with Huang is, in the photos of him with this mistress, neither are hiding at all. In fact, they are openly close in proximity in nearly every photo.