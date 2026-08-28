Seth Meyers Reveals His New Dream Day Drinking Guest

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For a long time, Rihanna was Seth Meyers’ dream guest for his “Day Drinking” segment. Now that it’s been several years since she’s done it, the “Late Night” host has a new dream guest — though she might be a pretty tough get.

For those unfamiliar, Meyers’ “Day Drinking” segment is exactly what it sounds like. He and a celebrity guest head to a bar (one that’s been closed down for just them, of course), concoct some truly heinous drinks and some normal ones, and simply get drunk while doing an interview in the middle of the day. Meyers has taken celebs like Sabrina Carpenter, Paul Rudd, Rihanna and many, many more out drinking.

In a new audience Q&A segment posted on Friday morning, Meyers was asked directly who his dream guest now is, and his answer was a big one: Beyoncé.

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“When it started, it was Rihanna. Like, that was the dream for a long time. And it took years of, like, cultivating the relationship before we got her,” he explained. “And then after Rihanna, like, everyone’s wanted to do it. She kind of opened the door to it being a good idea.”

“So like, you’re like, ‘Who’s left?’ And I would just kind of say like, Beyoncé,” Meyers continued.

According to the NBC host, “Day Drinking” is fun with everyone, but he’s found it to be particularly fun with pop stars like Rihanna, and Sabrina Carpenter, and Dua Lipa, and Lizzo.

“And the funniest thing is, like, when I see Dave Matthews after he’s been on the show, I’m like, ‘Hey, man, great to see you.’ He’s like, ‘Great to see you,’” Meyers detailed.

“When I see any of those ladies, it’s like, ‘Aaaaah!’” he continued with a laugh. “It’s like we went to college together and we definitely didn’t.”