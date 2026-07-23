Seth Meyers Wonders If Trump Was Drunk During Last Address

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Following President Trump’s primetime address last week, questions have abounded regarding potential punishment for China, evidentiary support of Trump’s claim, and more. But Seth Meyers only has one question: “Are you drunk, bro?”

His curiosity came about during Wednesday night’s “A Closer Look” segment, as the NBC host reflected on everything Trump said during the address. Meyers was particularly amused by Trump’s assertion that the Chinese government “wanted to just make you sound like your president wasn’t so hot.”

“I’ve never asked this of a president before: are you drunk, bro?” Meyers asked. “You sound like you’re 10 beers deep at a frat party, complaining about your girlfriend’s besties. ‘No listen to Becky and Susan, they wanted to just make you sound like your boyfriend wasn’t so hot, just because I came to the Halloween party dressed like a garbage man! I was gonna go as Beetlejuice, but I ran out of makeup.’”

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Of course, if that really was China’s intent, Meyers offered an assessment of their success.

“If that was their plan, it f–king worked!” he said. “And this happened in 2020, you say? Man, whoever was president back then must feel like an idiot right now.”

It’s a sentiment that’s shared among many media hosts right now, including over at “The View.” On Tuesday, host Alyssa Farah Griffin also noted that Trump was in office during the 2020 election, so saying that there was fraud under his watch is “not the flex that Donald Trump thinks it is.”

Seth Meyers also mocked Trump for acting like China’s purported acquisition of “names, addresses, phone numbers” and more was a major feat.

“Seriously, they used to send that information out to everyone’s house, whether you wanted it or not,” Meyers said. “‘Even worse, China has illicitly obtained information regarding what time and channel our sitcoms are on. It’s a highly classified document called the TV Guide!’”

You can watch Seth Meyers’ full “A Closer Look” segment in the video above.