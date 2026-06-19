Seth Meyers Asks Fox News How Trump Is Handling Iran War if ‘Netanyahu Tricked Him Into’ It and ‘JD Vance Tricked Him Out’

Trump allies, including Fox News host Brian Kilmeade and more, insisted this week that Trump should not be blamed for the terms of the deal to end the war in Iran if they’re as bad as reported, because Vice President JD Vance negotiated it. And at this point, Seth Meyers just wants to know why they think Trump is doing such a good job then.

During his “A Closer Look” segment, the NBC host zeroed in on clips from Sean Hannity, Ben Shapiro, and Kilmeade, each of whom argued that the president likely hasn’t even read the Memorandum of Understanding, and that Vance “has not well served the President.”

“This is his deal. It’s not the president’s deal,” Kilmeade insisted. “And it’s his deal, and Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner together, I just hope they didn’t let the president down. Because the president is putting a lot of stock in them and he has to, he can’t do everything himself. I just hope they didn’t let him down.”

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At that, Meyers chimed in with confusion.

“So, Netanyahu tricked him into the war, and now JD Vance tricked him out of the war?” Meyers said. “And you think he’s doing a good job, why? Because from where I’m sitting, it looks like he’s a pushover. Does he fall for phishing scams too? I bet he calls the social security offices twice a week asking for a new number.”

The late night host then summed up that, if the deal goes well, Trump will get the credit, but if it doesn’t, Vance will get the blame. With that, he offered a reminder to the vice president.

“They call you Trump’s number two because he’s gonna treat you like s–t,” Meyers said with a laugh. “The iron law of Trump is that Trump will always betray everyone around him. You will never get what you want out of him. He’s the human equivalent of a cursed monkey paw. You’re there to cover for his screw-ups.”

You can watch Seth Meyers’ full “A Closer Look” segment in the video above.