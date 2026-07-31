Seth Meyers Loses It After Trump Claims He’s Never Heard of Affordability: ‘You’re the One Who Said It!’

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Despite campaigning on a promise of affordability, President Trump insisted once again this week that the term was made up by the media. So, on Thursday night, Seth Meyers lost it just a little bit.

To kick off his “A Closer Look” segment, the NBC host once again played clips from Trump’s 2024 campaign trail, in which Trump vowed multiple times that, “starting on day one, we will end inflation and make America affordable again.” Then, Meyers played a clip from Monday, in which the president complained, “I’m one day in office, and the fake news goes, ‘affordability,’” and insisted he’d never heard of the term.

“That brings us to a brand new segment called ‘I Feel F–kin’ Crazy!’” Meyers joked, turning to a second camera, with his eyes twitching. “Can tell you guys? Can I tell you guys a secret? I feel f–kin’ crazy.”

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With that, the new segment ended, and Meyers promptly lost it properly.

“What do you mean, ‘what’s affordability?!’ You’re the one who said it!” he bellowed. “You said we were going to make America affordable again! ‘Affordability’ is the noun form of the adjective ‘affordable,’ you f–king dropout! This is like if after chanting ‘Build that wall’ for four years, he admitted he didn’t know what a wall was.”

Trump also complained on Monday that current high prices aren’t his fault, and recalled the press asking him about high prices during his first news conference. His response? “You have to understand, I just got there.” This was after he promised to bring prices down on day one.

“You’re the president! Of course, they’re asking you why prices are so high!” Meyers said.

You can watch Seth Meyers’ full “A Closer Look” segment in the video above.