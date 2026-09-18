Seth Meyers Jokes Mitch McConnell’s Return to Work Was a ‘Power Play’ Against ‘Late Night’

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Senator Mitch McConnell returned to work for the first time in three months this week, but Seth Meyers is pretty sure it was just a “power play” against “Late Night.”

To kick off the latest episode of “A Closer Look: Out of Office,” the NBC host and his writer Sal Gentile noted that they would no longer be out of office starting next week, as “Late Night” returns to its normal time slot on Monday, September 21. The duo joked that it was fitting, considering McConnell also returned to his office, but Meyers immediately called out his suspicion.

“It was a bit of a power play by Mitch to to show his self in person before we could do it,” he joked. “He knew that we were kind of pulling his proof of life move, and so he was trying to stay one step ahead of us, and he did.”

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Gentile then joked that McConnell would turn the tables on them, and start publicly calling for proof that they’re still working, only to then criticize that proof.

“He’s going to have a lot of fun with ‘Are they? When’s the last time we’ve seen them? Maybe they’re dead,’” Meyers piled on. “That’s his first thing from the Senate floor: ‘How long? NBC. My question for NBC is: Where is Seth Meyers? He’s still pulling a salary, and I feel like he should show himself.’”

You can watch the latest — and temporarily last? — episode of “A Closer Look: Out of Office” in the video above.