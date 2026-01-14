Seth Meyers Celebrates Trump Admin ‘Ending the War on Protein’ With RFK Jr.: ‘Finally, We Can All Say ‘Merry Protein’ Again’ | Video

The White House announced this weekend that they are “ending the war on protein,” so on Tuesday night, Seth Meyers took some time to celebrate. The NBC host was very excited that people can now say “merry protein” without judgement.

In a post to social media on Sunday, simply captioned “Make America Healthy Again” in all-caps, the White House declared “we are ending the war on protein” in large font, over a barely-visible image of Health and Human Services Secretary RFK Jr. Of course, to Meyers’ ear, that sounded pretty close to the “war on Christmas” that resurfaces every year.

“Finally!” he deadpanned. “Finally, we can all say ‘Merry Protein’ again.”

The “Late Night” host was also a bit confounded by the image that the White House used, considering Kennedy’s face is almost entirely hidden.

“Are you also ending the war on lightbulbs?” Meyers wondered. “Seriously, do we not have a brighter photo of this guy?”

At that, a fully lit image of RFK Jr. appeared onscreen, prompting Meyers to immediately backpedal his request.

“No, no, no, that’s worse! Turn him off! Turn him off!” he yelled in fear.

The White House’s post was accompanied by a link to a new website from the federal government, introducing a new food pyramid — this one inverted — that indeed prioritizes proteins and dairy.

It doesn’t say how there has previously been a “war on protein,” considering no one has ever actively advised against people having protein in their diets, it simply says people should eat less processed foods. A similar message was a cornerstone of Michelle Obama’s time as First Lady.

But, in Kennedy’s new inverted pyramid, emphasis is also placed on more saturated fats, which according to experts, goes “against decades and decades of evidence and research.”

You can watch Seth Meyers’ full monologue in the video above.