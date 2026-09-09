Seth Meyers and Sal Gentile Mock Trump for Sounding Like a James Bond or Sandra Bullock Villain Over Data Centers

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President Trump is calling for people to “let data reign” and embrace AI data centers, which sounds awful familiar to Seth Meyers and “Late Night” writer Sal Gentile. Usually, it’s just coming from a movie villain.

In the latest episode of “A Closer Look: Out of Office” — and/or “A Closer Look: Proof of Life,” if you so prefer — Meyers and his “A Closer Look” writer dug in on how hard Trump and other Republicans are pushing people to embrace data centers, despite the damage said centers cause to the environment and towns they’re housed in. In one recent post, the president wrote that “the only reason the communities throughout the USA should not want data centers is if they want to end up being backwards and poor.”

“I think it was the same post where he said, ‘Let data reign,’ which sounds like the villain from a ’90s, like ‘The Net,’” Gentile said with a laugh. “It sounds like a villain from a ’90s Sandra Bullock sci-fi movie.”

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“Right,” Meyers agreed. “There was a very small window of screenwriting where a villainous thing to say was ‘Let data reign.’ And then by the time the movie came out, it already seemed like it was 100 years old.”

That said, Meyers was pretty sure a line like that could’ve made it into one of Pierce Brosnan’s “James Bond” films.

“There’s a chance there’s one of those, like, later Brosnan Bonds where someone’s like, ‘It’s all data now, James,’” Meyers joked, putting on his most sinister voice. “‘The days of old bars are over, James. It’s all data. Data I have in this solitary USB!’”

You can watch the latest episode of “A Closer Look: Out of Office” in the video above.