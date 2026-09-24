Seth Meyers Scoffs at Trump’s ‘Dramatic’ Reaction to Kaitlan Collins at UN: ‘Sounds Like He’s Complaining About an Ex’

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President Trump was none too happy to see CNN’s Kaitlan Collins at his UN appearance this week, snapping at her on the press line afterward, and posting a late night tirade on social media hours later. To Seth Meyers, it was all very “dramatic,” and made the president sound like an angry ex.

During his “A Closer Look” segment on Wednesday night, Meyers dug in on the president’s ban of three major media outlets, including CNN, from the White House this week. Of course, despite Trump outright calling it “the ban on the free press” when asked about it, Trump’s allies are insisting that Trump isn’t actually banning anyone.

“Rubio and Vance were very clear. This is not a ban on the free press. It’s just a ban from the White House,” Meyers said. “So, say CNN’s Kaitlan Collins showed up to the United Nations, that should be totally cool with Trump, right? I mean, he wouldn’t be like a pissy little bitch about it.”

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Predictably, the clip of Trump’s exchange with Collins then played, in which Trump complained that CNN shouldn’t be there, and claimed they said they wouldn’t cover him.

“Oh my God, he’s so dramatic,” Meyers mocked. “He sounds like he’s complaining about an ex showing up at his favorite restaurant. ‘We agreed when we broke up that I got Emilio’s! I can’t enjoy my linguine when I’m looking at your lying face!’”

The late night host also took issue with the vice president’s justification for Trump’s press ban. When asked about it in an interview, Vance retorted, “If you’re going to be a propaganda arm of the left, why would Donald Trump give you special access to his White House?”

“First of all, it’s not his White House. Second, it’s not special access,” Meyers shot back. “It’s a press badge to cover a government official. You’re talking about it like they had backstage passes to a Grateful Dead concert.”

You can watch Seth Meyers’ full “A Closer Look” segment in the video above.