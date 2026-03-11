Seth Meyers Pushes Back When Rebecca Ferguson Tries to Read His Palm: ‘I Don’t Care for This!’ | Video

Rebecca Ferguson plays a psychic in the new “Peaky Blinders” film, but Seth Meyers did not love when she took a run at reading his own palm on Tuesday night.

Stopping by the NBC talk show, Ferguson recounted her own previous experience with a real-life palm reader, and how it went pretty poorly. So, Ferguson figured that if acting and late night hosting didn’t work out for her and Meyers, they could be psychics. To flex her abilities, Meyers extended his own palm for a reading, which she immediately pushed back.

“Now, I will tell you, the first thing they teach you in psychic school is not to recoil when you see the palm,” Meyers said with a laugh.

Ferguson agreed to take another shot at it, and began reading his palm, accurately saying that he wore a blue sweatshirt during the day and enjoys eating a chicken pita.

“Yeah, but this is all stuff you could find out,” Meyers pushed back.

“By the way, you’re not fortune telling,” he added. “You’re past telling.”

“How about a spoon in the drawer?” Ferguson retorted.

Lo and behold, when Meyers opened his desk drawer, he did find a spoon, which made him crack up, and accuse the actress of planting the spoon herself. As Ferguson stood to take a bow, Meyers pushed back again.

“I don’t care for this!” he said. “You’re not allowed — she’s not allowed to start clapping. She’s not allowed to start bowing. But I’m very impressed.”

You can watch the whole exchange between Rebecca Ferguson and Seth Meyers in the video above.