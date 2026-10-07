Seth Meyers Has to Restart Joke After Audience Is Startled by Graphic to Go With It

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Every once in awhile, a “Late Night” graphic is so unexpected that it catches host Seth Meyers off guard. But, on Tuesday night, it was his audience that got a jump scare, to the point that the NBC host actually had to restart the joke as he stifled a laugh.

The moment came during Meyers’ monologue, in which he poked fun at President Trump’s latest target of blame for his actions, Karoline Leavitt’s new job, and more. But, the joke that startled the audience wasn’t political at all. Instead, it was just about a random man.

“A man in Florida was arrested recently, after he allegedly exposed –” Meyers started.

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But, as he teed up the joke, the accompanying graphic came onscreen, and the audience audibly reacted. The man in question was TikTok creator Mark Asea, who has extensive face tattoos that effectively create a mask. As the audience took a moment to take Asea in, Meyers had to stifle a laugh. The late night host didn’t acknowledge the moment though, as his joke did it for him.

“A man in Florida was arrested recently after he allegedly exposed private information online and threatened to track women through their phone, which I’m sure you probably guessed by the photo,” Meyers joked.

He then joked that expecting anything less than something horrifying was unlikely, in this case.

“No one sees that and thinks the setup’s going to be ‘A man in Florida was recently promoted at work!’” Meyers said.

You can watch Seth Meyers’ full monologue in the video above.