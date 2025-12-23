Seth Meyers Sets Up John Oliver to Be Roasted by Sabrina Carpenter: ‘The Burn Keeps Getting Better’ | Video

Seth Meyers made a point to specifically set up fellow late night host John Oliver to get roasted by Sabrina Carpenter during their “Day Drinking” segment, and it worked. In fact, it worked better than the NBC host even planned.

On Monday afternoon, an extended clip from Meyers’ “Day Drinking” segment with Carpenter was released, after the full video dropped last week. In this one, the duo played a game in which Meyers held up a photo of a male celebrity as a child, and Carpenter had to guess who it was. The game was, of course, a nod to her hit song “Manchild.”

“This one is actually easy, and so I kind of f–ked myself by doing it,” he said. “But, he’s a friend, and I just wanted to burn him.”

Play video

At that, Meyers hoisted a photo of Oliver from his high school years (one that Oliver himself has used as an advertisement for “Last Week Tonight” and submitted to Stephen Colbert for a social media challenge).

Though Carpenter up to that point had cruised through Adam Sandler and Keanu Reeves, she was stumped by Oliver.

“I don’t got it,” she admitted.

“The burn keeps getting better,” Meyers replied, delighted. “John Oliver.”

As Carpenter cracked up, Meyers directed a bit of ire for the photo the “Late Night” team chose for the grown-up Oliver.

“Do we have to do the one where he’s holding the Emmy?” Meyers complained.

The “Late Night” host has always been a good sport about his track record at the Emmys, where indeed, he has lost to “Last Week Tonight” and Oliver many times. Meyers even poked fun at his losses earlier this month, as he roasted President Trump for his own lack of Emmys.

You can watch the extra “Day Drinking With Sabrina Carpenter” clip in the video above.