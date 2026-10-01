Seth Meyers Outs Andy Samberg as a ‘Bad Person’ to Florence Pugh: ‘Are You Surprised to Find Out?’

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Andy Samberg and Florence Pugh recently filmed a movie together, and while Seth Meyers is happy to help give it some promotional love, he also took it upon himself to out his friend as “a bad person” to Pugh on Wednesday night.

Pugh stopped by “Late Night” in support of her new series “East of Eden,” which is now streaming on Netflix. While there, she and Meyers discussed her hectic schedule for the end of this year, which includes “Dune: Part Three” and “Avengers: Doomsday” still to come. Meyers felt neither one really needed a late night boost, so instead, he mentioned “42.6 Years,” in which Pugh stars alongside Samberg.

“Andy, everybody who works with him is like ‘He’s lovely,’ but I, as a person who knows him closely, know he’s a bad person,” Meyers said bluntly. “And the reason he’s a bad person is, he was very cruel about my now deceased dog Frisbee.”

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Indeed, Samberg had a longstanding grudge against Meyers’ beloved pup, and openly insulted him whenever the opportunity came up. Pugh confirmed that she herself had never seen Frisbee, but she’d heard the stories.

“Are you surprised to find out that this man you worked with was like, so negative about a living, breathing animal?” Meyers asked.

“No, because all he would do in between takes was just absolutely s–t on your dog,” Pugh joked back.

“It was the only thing he would talk about. It’d be like ‘Morning Florence, do you want a coffee? Oh my god, I hate that dog.’”

You can watch Florence Pugh’s full appearance on “Late Night” in the video above.