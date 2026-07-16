Seth Meyers Tells Fox News to ‘Just Hang Up’ on Trump When He Goes Off Topic: ‘You’re Not Going to Get Him to Stop’

President Trump once again got off topic during a phone-in appearance on Fox News this week, and at this point, Seth Meyers has only one piece of advice for them: “just hang up on him.”

This time, it came as the president was brought on to discuss the death of South Carolina senator Lindsey Graham. Instead, he went off about people suffering from the made-up “Trump Derangement Syndrome,” mail-in voting, and more. The hosts tried to get him back on track, but to little avail.

“I love you could tell the moment in that clip where the control room was like, ‘Stop showing pictures of Lindsey Graham,’” Meyers said. “‘He’s not talking about Lindsey Graham. Just stop showing the pictures of Lindsey Graham. Show pictures of what he’s talking about. What do you mean you don’t know what he’s talking about? Well, then just show the picture we show when he’s on the phone.’”

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With that, the NBC host offered his blunt advice, expanding beyond just Fox News.

“Just hang up on him! You’re not going to get him to stop,” Meyers warned. “Have you never been on the phone with an 80-year-old? They have nowhere to be. They have nothing to do. This is how 80-year-olds cancel airline tickets without paying a fee. They just torture you with small talk until you give up.”

That said, Trump did actually talk about Lindsey Graham this week, while talking with press at the White House. During that event, the president noted that “great doctors” revealed that “a certain part of [Graham’s body literally blew up.” That made Meyers cock his head a bit.

“Literally blew up. Was the doctor Wile E. Coyote?” Meyers asked. “He graduated from the American College of Medical Examiners. You probably know it as ACME.”

You can watch Seth Meyers’ full “A Closer Look” segment in the video above.