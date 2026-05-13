Seth Meyers Drags Trump’s ‘Hollywood Diva’ Complaints About White House: ‘So Sorry Your Giant Free House Is Such a Bummer’ | Video

President Trump had some vulgar words for the White House this week, calling the building a “s–t house” to press. Seth Meyers could only scoff at that on Tuesday night, mocking Trump for sounding like nothing more than “a Hollywood diva.”

The president’s comments came on Monday, as he hosted law enforcement officials at the White House. Trump said it was an exciting event because the building was not previously taken care of properly, and in fact was a “s–t house” (though apparently his wife encouraged him not to use the profanity). Meyers took immediate issue with Trump’s words, arguing that the common phrase is “s–t hole,” not “s–t house.”

“Stop inventing new word phrases for things you under-babies,” he joked.

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The NBC host was referencing Mehmet Oz’s words from earlier that day, when the former television host told press that American families are “under-babied,” meaning they don’t have as many kids as they want or don’t have any children at all.

Meyers then turned his attention back to Trump’s actual complaint about his taxpayer-funded current home.

“Also, I’m so sorry your giant free house is such a bummer,” Meyers scoffed. “How out of touch can you be? 77% of Americans say the cost of living is getting worse, this guy’s complaining about his 132-room mansion. He’s like a Hollywood diva who doesn’t like her trailer. ‘There’s no espresso machine in here. This place is a s–t house!’”

You can watch Seth Meyers’ full “A Closer Look” segment in the video above.