Seth Meyers Thinks Trump Was ‘Genuinely Asking’ Reporter If She Knew Something He Didn’t About Iran War

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President Trump sassed a reporter this week, asking if she knew something he didn’t about Iran when she pressed him about the war. But, Seth Meyers doesn’t think Trump was actually kidding.

During a conversation with press at the White House, a reporter told Trump that “there are no signs that Iran is ready to stop fighting,” and asked what the plan is to end the war, which he says already ended multiple times. In response, Trump asked how she would know there are no signs, and quipped “What, do you know something that I don’t know?” When the reporter tried to press further, Trump simply repeated his snarky question a few more times.

“I don’t think he’s being sarcastic. I think he’s genuinely asking,” Meyers said, before putting on his Trump impression.

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“‘You know something I don’t know? And if you do, would you be willing to whisper it in my ear, or, barring that, write it down on a tiny piece of folded-up paper that I can read later and then pretend I knew it the whole time? Do you?!’”

The “Late Night” host then promptly made fun of how many times the president has said the war is over, or at the very least that Iran wants to meet “desperately to try and end it.”

“‘Behind the scenes, they’re desperate to settle. In fact, they’re so desperate they sent me a gift-a beautiful wooden horse,’” Meyers joked, once again impersonating Trump.

“‘We wheeled it right in it. The horse came up to me, big horse, strong horse, tears pouring from his wooden eyes down onto his wooden snout, and then a tiny little voice from inside his belly said to me, ‘There’s nobody in here!’ And I said,

‘It’s so true!’”

You can watch Seth Meyers’ full “A Closer Look” segment in the video above.