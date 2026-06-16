Seth Meyers Mocks Trump’s ‘On the Nose’ Handling of His Name Being Taken Off Kennedy Center: ‘He Literally Did a Cover-Up’ | Video

President Trump’s name was taken off the Kennedy Center over the weekend, and Seth Meyers couldn’t get over how “on the nose” the president’s response to it was.

During his “A Closer Look” segment on Monday night, the NBC host celebrated the fact that Trump was ordered by a judge to remove his name from the outside of the venue, and thoroughly amused by the fact that actual crowds turned up to watch the construction workers do the job.

“Imagine being so disliked that a crowd forms to watch your name get taken off of something,” he said. “Generally speaking, when you erase something, that’s because it was a mistake. You know, Trump’s the only guy on earth who could get people excited about white out, which, fun fact, is also what he’s been applying to his hand.”

Play video

But what tickled Meyers even more was how “very sensitive” Trump was about being forced to take his name off. While the construction workers were dismantling the letters, they were instructed to have a tarp up, blocking it from view.

“He literally did a cover-up. The only way this could have been more on the nose, if instead of putting a tarp over his name, they just had it redacted,” Meyers joked. “But, as usual, Trump couldn’t even manage a competent cover-up, because a photographer still found a spot where you could see the workers removing the letters in Trump’s name.”

At that, a photo appeared on-screen proving exactly that.

“This picture sums up everything about Trump: trying to hide an embarrassing thing, but failing, and in the process making it even more embarrassing,” Meyers said.

You can watch the full “A Closer Look” segment in the video above.