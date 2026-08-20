Seth Meyers Questions Future of White House Correspondents’ Dinner After Trump’s ‘Decoy Plane’ Drama

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Seth Meyers may be off the air, but he’s still ready to roast Donald Trump for the president’s “decoy plane” fiasco.

“Do you think now, the press should stop doing the White House Correspondents Dinner after we know that the president put them all on a plane that was a decoy plane,” Meyers laughed on Wednesday. “So the president was in a different plane because it was too dangerous to be in a plane that the press was on. I mean, this story, I thought we’d heard everything that was great about — not great, let me stress. None of it’s great. That we’d heard all of the craziest details about President Trump leaving Turkey on the old Air Force One.”

Meyers got together with “Late Night With Seth Meyers” writer Sal Gentile on “A Closer Look Out of Office,” a YouTube show where they could casually break down some of the biggest stories that have occurred during their hiatus. They opened the episode by breaking down the story of Trump sneaking off of a plane in Turkey due to a perceived assassination threat from Iran, with members of the press and Trump’s own staff left behind on the plane that was supposedly at risk.

“He wasn’t on that plane because it wasn’t safe to be on that plane,” Meyers quipped.

“In fact, he hid in a catering cart to go from the decoy plane to where he would actually fly from,” Gentile added. “So my answer to your question would be I think they should only do it, the White House Correspondents’ Dinner, if everybody can fit into the catering cart and do it there.”

“I will say, if it was fun, if it was a good-natured thing, it would be very fun if he said he wasn’t coming and then a big catering truck drove down the aisle and they played rock and roll music and he came out the back,” Meyers added. You can watch the full video below.

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Trump drew criticism for the stunt, which endangered those who remained on the “decoy plane,” after it was first confirmed by the Washington Post on August 10. The White House Correspondents’ Association directly commented on the matter, releasing a statement sharing that they met with Trump’s senior administration officials amid concerns over press safety.

“I will say this: Do you know how real the risk has to be to also risk letting him … run wild in a catering truck?” Meyers offered.