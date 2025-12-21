Aidy Bryant Makes Surprise ‘SNL’ Return to Reprise Trend Forecasters With Bowen Yang | Video

Aidy Bryant made a surprise return on Saturday’s “SNL” to reprise the fan-favorite Weekend Update characters Trend Forecasters alongside Bowen Yang on his last show. The duo, clad in their trendiest outfits, ran down what’s in and what’s out with their signature line, “Go to bed, bitch!”

“Out: Mistletoe. A plant that makes you kiss? There’s already one of those, and it’s called marijuana,” Bryant spewed.

The two then ran down a series of “musical trends” that are out, including “One! Two! Three! Four!” and snapped at Michael Che, who replied to one bit, “Was that ‘Go to bed bitch in Mandarin?’”

“Yes. Learn to speak it or shut up!” Bryant shot back.

And for the final trend, Bryant and Yang ran down the outs:

“Out, big waving Pride flag.”

“Out, Marge Simpson hair.”

“And out — oh no, Michael Che!”

The camera then cut to Che wearing big Marge Simpson hair and holding a Pride flag.

Bryant used this exact same sketch to bid her fond farewell to “Saturday Night Live” in 2022.

Watch the sketch below.