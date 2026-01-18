HBO Gives ‘Harry Potter’ TV Series a ‘Heated Rivalry’ Twist in ‘SNL’ Trailer Parody | Video

Tonight’s “Saturday Night Live” found a way to give HBO’s forthcoming “Harry Potter” TV series an unexpected “Heated Rivalry” twist with a fake trailer promoting “Heated Wizardry.”

The parody skit features several familiar “Potter” characters, including Ron Weasley (Ben Marshall), Hagrid (a surprise Jason Momoa) and even the Boy Who Lived himself (“Stranger Things” star and latest “SNL” host Finn Wolfhard). However, the “Heated Wizardry” trailer promises that it will tell “an all new story hastily written after the success of a certain other HBO show.”

“The only thing hotter than hockey is Quidditch,” the parody argues, as Wolfhard’s Harry and Marshall’s Ron hook up under the former’s Invisibility Cloak and tease each other while riding their brooms. “Potter” author J.K. Rowling is quoted saying, “I am not a part of this,” in the trailer, which dryly notes that “Heated Wizardry” will be the first TV show “written entirely by girls who wear tails.” There are, of course, plenty of wand puns.

In case anyone might have been concerned about the ages of the characters in “Heated Wizardry,” its trailer also reveals that, unlike the original “Harry Potter” books, “they’re all 18+ in this. Hogwarts is like college now. Just to make that clear.” You can watch the skit yourself below.

“SNL” heavy hitter James Austin Johnson appears in the sketch as Professor Snape, who first tries to take 10 points from Gryffindor in response to Wolfhard’s Harry mooning Marshall’s Ron in the middle of a Quidditch match. Johnson’s Snape comes around on things in the end, though, as he later awards “10 points for equality” after watching Ron and Harry ride the same broom and catch the game-winning Golden Snitch together.

At one point, the duo try to come out to Momoa’s Hagrid, but the groundskeeper beats them to the punch. “You’re a homo, Harry,” he says. When Marshall’s Ron asks him how he knew, Momoa’s Hagrid responds, “Oh, honey, please. They should call you Neville, because you are one long bottom.” The joke prompts both Ron and Harry to affectionately call Hagrid an “old queen.”

All in all, the “Heated Wizardry” trailer offers fans a look at a version of the “Harry Potter” universe unlike any other they have seen before. At least, not in live-action form.