‘SNL’: Jalen Brunson and Knicks Teammates Chuckle Through NBA Championship Q&A Monologue

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“Saturday Night Live” returned for season 52 this week, hosted by New York Knicks star Jalen Brunson, and for the night’s monologue, he brought a few of his teammates with him. Naturally, they couldn’t keep a straight face through it.

To kick off his monologue, Brunson first joked that he intended to approach “SNL” the same way he approached the NBA finals: “the first three quarters of the show are going to be god awful. The last sketch is going to be amazing.” Eventually, Brunson opened things up to an audience Q&A — where Josh Hart, OG Anunoby, Mikal Bridges and Karl-Anthony Towns were waiting with questions locked and loaded.

First up was Towns, who asked: “Can you foul out of SNL?”

When Brunson confirmed that no, he couldn’t, Towns excitedly realized that he could be present for the entire show. Next came Bridges, who didn’t really have a question. He just wanted to show off his incredible wingspan, and mourn that, even with it, he’ll “never fly.” Then came Anunoby.

“Remember in Game Four when you took that shot at the end and you missed it?” he taunted Brunson.

Brunson confirmed he did, prompting Anunoby to ask what happened next, and Brunson to add that Anunoby himself tipped the ball in.

“Oh yeah, that was awesome,” Anunoby retorted.

Finally, it was Hart’s turn. He wanted to know if it was true that Brunson took a $113 million pay cut just so he could stick with the Knicks, which Brunson also confirmed.

“Wow. So is that money like still up for grabs?” Hart asked.

At that, Brunson fired back a question of his own, calling out Hart for pinching his rear end while the team hoisted the championship trophy.

“Because it was funny?” Hart replied through his own laughter.

With that, the Q&A ended, the Knicks all joined their captain on stage, and season 52 of “SNL” began in earnest.